Milind Soman shares one lesson by Mahatma Gandhi that resonates with him, read here

Internet's favourite fitness enthusiasts, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been travelling through Gujarat in the past few days. Today, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, the actor and celebrated supermodel took to Instagram to share the one lesson by Bapu that always resonates with him.

Milind posted several pictures featuring him and Ankita at the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi during their Gujarat tour. The couple is on the last leg of their journey through Gujarat, but they did not miss a chance to honour Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Milind said that simple living is the one lesson by Bapu that resonates with him. He wrote, "When I hear the story of his life, live simply is the lesson that resonates most with me. What does anyone wish for in life more than to be happy? I truly believe the path to happiness lies through simplicity. For many different reasons, Mahatma Gandhi has been, and will continue to be, an inspiration to people from all over the world. Today, on the anniversary of his birth, I wish the world, health, peace and happiness."

Take a look at the post:

Milind and Ankita, dressed in traditional attires, posed at the location to get their photos clicked. While Milind chose white kurta-pyjama with a patterned bandhgala jacket, Ankita wore a co-ord kurta and pants set.

Milind and Ankita are in Gujarat to promote the state's tourism. They have been sharing several pictures from all the popular locations on their Instagram pages. They even rode a chhakda for a shoot.

Meanwhile, October 2 marks the birth anniversary of one of India's most beloved and inspiring leaders Mahatma Gandhi. Fondly called Bapu by millions of Indians, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.

