Milind Soman's jaw-dropping video of nailing headstand at 14k ft in Gulmarg will blow your mind

Celebrated supermodel and actor Milind Soman never fails to raise the bar of fitness goals by sharing innumerable jaw-dropping workout videos and pictures on social media. The 55-year-old has proved age is just a number, and he can literally do anything. Recently, Milind and his wife, Ankita Konwar, visited Kashmir, and there the star shot a video of himself nailing a headstand at 14,000ft.

Milind took to Instagram on Friday to post a video of himself nailing a headstand on top of a stone set by the shore of Alpather lake in Gulmarg. The scenic backdrop in Milind's video will fill your heart with wanderlust goals.

Sharing the video, the 55-year-old celebrated supermodel talked about the importance of assessing the weather, the ground, the state of our mind, and all the things that can affect our objective. "Be mindful always of the weather, of the ground under your feet, of your state of mind, anything that can affect your objective. Assess the situation and adapt your action 14,000ft, Alpather lake, Gulmarg," Milind wrote.

The video begins with Milind getting into the headstand position by lifting his legs in the air and tucking his hands behind his head. He stays there for a few seconds and then comes back down to smile at the camera and give a thumbs up. Milind chose a blue jacket and joggers set for the routine.

Benefits of doing headstands:

Headstands or Shirshasana is a pose in which the body is totally inverted and held upright with the help of the lower arms and the crown of the head. It is called the king of all asanas because of all the benefits it packs in. It helps with stress, increases concentration, improves blood flow to the eyes, and strengthens arms, shoulders and core muscles.

Headstands also improve blood circulation to the head and scalp and increase the level of haemoglobin in the blood. Practising it will also improve the digestion and elimination process and reduce fluid build-up in feet, ankles, and legs.

