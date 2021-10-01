Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, images, messages to share on Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: October 2 this year marks the 152nd birth anniversary of one of India's most beloved and inspiring leaders Mahatma Gandhi. Fondly called Bapu by millions of Indians, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.

Mahatma Gandhi's anniversary every year is marked by prayer meetings and tributes across the country, and children are seen taking part in painting and essay competitions organized by schools and other organizations on the occasion. Mahatma Gandhi, who played a significant role in India's independence, was known for his principles of non-violence and truth and had started implementing them very early in his life.

The day has also assumed an international significance after The United Nations General Assembly decided to observe October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence every year.

On Gandhi Jayanti, 2021, here are some wishes, quotes, images and messages to share with your friends and near and dear ones:

He taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He taught us that where there is love there is life. He followed the path of Ahimsa and non-violence to make us unite. He is our Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Let’s remember the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way. Wishing you a happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Let us pay homage to the great man who taught the world that even the toughest wars can be won with peace and truth.

Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. — Mahatma Gandhi

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever -— Mahatma Gandhi

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will – Mahatma Gandhi

A man is the sum of his actions, of what he has done, of what he can do, nothing else. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Bapu and his teachings will always help you fight even the toughest battles calmly. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

