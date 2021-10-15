Dussehra 2021: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar wish fans through ‘little windows’

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s wish for their fans on Vijaya Dashami came in a different way. As we draw to the near of the Navratri celebrations, the festivities end on October 15. On Friday, Instagram was a plethora of Dussehra wishes from celebrities to their Instagram families.

While some celebrities shared their pictures with the idol of goddess Durga, some of them shared their candid photographs engrossed in various puja-related activities. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s wish, however, stood out from all. They chose to wish their Instagram family through little windows.

Milind Soman shared a set of pictures of himself and wife Ankita on Friday, where they can be seen posing through small windows. The pictures, which seems to be from their week-long Gujarat vacation, set major festive and travel goals for us.

In one of the pictures, Milind Soman can be seen posing from the other side of a small window, while in another picture, Ankita smiled for the camera from the same position. “Happy Vijaya Dashami to the world from these little windows! Health, peace and love,” wrote the actor. See their pictures here:

Milind and Ankita’s sense of sartorial fashion always has our heart. The picture, which is from their Gujarat vacation, earlier managed to set major fashion statements for their Instagram family. Milind chose an all-white traditional ensemble with kurta and loose pajamas, and teamed it with a contrasting ochre waistcoat. Ankita chose to embrace colours in a red and orange printed kurta and a pair of trousers of the same print.

Milind and Ankita, beside setting major fitness goals for us, also manage to set the fashion game higher with every picture. For now, we are scurrying to take notes on how to nail festive fashion goals in minimal colours and a lot of sass.

