Ankita Konwar tried a new fitness routine, this time with a mugdar

Ankita Konwar is a fitness enthusiast and it shows on her Instagram profile. Be it at home or on a swanky vacation with husband Milind Soman in Gujarat, the actor never takes a break from her fitness routine. Snippets of her exercise routines often make it to the social media and it is a marvel to watch her.

Every other day, a new picture or a video of Ankita, engrossed in her fitness routines are spotted on her Instagram profile. With the posts, Ankita also intends to motivate her Instagram family to take up workout routines seriously. She also shares the benefits of the exercises that she does.

Friday is a Friyay for Ankita, who tried a new workout routine, with a mugdar. The mugdar, which belongs to Milind Soman, was used by Ankita on Friday morning to try out a new exercise. The video of the same was shared by Ankita on her Instagram feed.

In the video, Ankita, dressed in a neon green sports bra and a black pair of yoga shorts, can be seen holding the mugdar and swinging it over her head to her back, and bringing it to the former position. She kept repeating the exercise.

Take a look at how Ankita exercised with a mugdar:

Accompanying the video, Ankita also advised her female fans to take up the exercise routine to strengthen their body. “No woman is ever a damsel in distress,” wrote Ankita. She also had a lot of fun trying out this fitness routine – “Tried this new workout with a Mugdar. So much fun,” she added.

Ankita got the fitness inspo for Friday, from none other than Milind himself. Milind dropped a comment on her video saying, “Amazing to see you using my mugdar,” to which Ankita wrote back saying, “Hehehe thanks for the inspo.”

The benefits of exercising with a mugdar are multiple. It helps in strengthening the shoulder muscles, develops body coordination and improves forearm strength. It also enhances the flexibility of the body.

