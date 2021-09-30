Ankita Konwar’s advice on how to ‘be an explorer’ is giving us major travel FOMO

Ankita Konwar is currently exploring Gujarat with husband Milind Soman. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed will tell you about the plethora of activities that she has taken part in while being in Gujarat. From exploring the beaches, to trying out local cuisine to staying up to date with her daily exercise routine – Ankita is having a gala time in the state. Currently, she is in Madhavpur and is trying out local street food of Gujarat.



On Thursday, Ankita shared a set of pictures of herself indulging in one of Gujarat's favourite food – jalebi. She shared a picture of herself posing with plates of jalebi and ganthiya and being her happiest. But she also has a thing or two to teach her Instagram family about travelling.



She wrote that the best way to explore a place and know about it is to go extremely local – from cuisine, to language, to the people to the activities. “If you really want to experience a place for real, eat the local food, talk to the local people and try your hands at the local activities,” read an excerpt of her caption.

In a goofy state of mind, Ankita also added that all of us see the world through the lens of what we are. In Ankita’s case, it's like a jalebi – “sweet and twisted.” She further added that trying out local cuisine is a very important part of exploring a new place as it helps us to know about their food habits. “I cannot emphasise enough on the eating local part,” Ankita wrote.



Take a look at her pictures here:

Ankita attributed the pictures to being clicked by husband Milind. In a sleeveless floral white ensemble, Ankita is giving us all the travel vibes we need.

Ankita and Milind are chilling like villains in Gujarat. From posing on the beach for romantic pictures to riding a chhakda, they have been doing it all.

Check out their pictures here:

Needless to say, Milind and Ankita’s pictures are giving us major travel FOMO.

