Ankita Konwar’s fitness motivation is all about healing yourself

Ankita Konwar’s yoga videos are a treat to watch. Ankita, who is an absolute fitness enthusiast, ensures to motivate her Instagram family with snippets from her workout diaries, every now and then. Ankita’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in various exercises and they are extremely motivating.

Ankita is often spotted with husband Milind Soman, exercising together in offbeat places. Be it exercising together on a beach in Gujarat or spotted running on a road in Mumbai, Ankita and Milind keep setting higher couple workout standards for us.

On Thursday, Ankita shared a fresh video of herself engrossed in her fitness routine. She shares the sneak peeks of her own fitness routine with the intention of inspiring her fans to start taking their workout routine seriously.

ALSO READ: Ankita Konwar tried a new fitness routine, this time with a mugdar

In the video, Ankita can be seen standing on a wooden floor as she performed various yoga positions. She started with Uttanasana, where she can be seen bending her body to entangle her arms around her legs. Then she can be seen stretching her body in a triangle position with her hands and legs apart. In the later part of the video, Ankita can be seen performing the one-legged prayer pose.

With the video, she had an important advice to share about breaking free from the shackles of unhealthy life patterns. Her video came with this text inside – “What doesn’t kill you, does break you. Forgive yourself if you need to, but heal.” She accompanied her video with these words – “Break free from all your unhealthy patterns and forgive yourself while doing so. Love to all.” Take a look at her video here:

Performing yoga on a daily basis comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in enhancing strength, balance and flexibility of the body. Yoga also improves the condition of the heart and improves energy levels. It also helps in relaxation and developing better mood.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.