Mouni Roy enters 2022 in a black bikini, enjoys an epic vacay and sunset in Goa: See pics inside

Actor Mouni Roy, like many other stars, jetted off to Goa to ring in the New Year 2022 with her friends. The star has been sharing several pictures from her holiday. The Brahmastra actor welcomed the new year with photos of herself enjoying the last sunset of 2021 wearing a black bikini at the beach in Goa.

Mouni shared the photos on her official Instagram page with the caption, "Of Sonnets and Sunsets. Last of 2021." In the picture, the 36-year-old actor posed wearing a black bikini set and sarong on the beach with a backdrop of the setting sun. The images will surely give you wanderlust goals and make you miss the sand and the sea.

Mouni chose a black bikini top with racerback straps and a plunging V neckline. The star wore bottoms and a matching black sarong with a front tie and a side slit.

Side parted open tresses, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, mascara-adorned eyes, and Mouni's signature subtle smoky eye shadow completed the glam picks.

Mouni Roy celebrates New Year 2022.

Earlier, Mouni had shared black and white pictures of herself lounging at her resort in Goa. She wore a beach-ready halter neck dress in a white shade. The ensemble features a gathered bodice with black beaded embellishments, sweetheart neckline and flowy silhouette.

Mouni styled the ensemble with OTT silver earrings featuring shell adornments, a messy bun, mauve lip shade, bold eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes. Her beach attire is a perfect pick for spending summer by the sea.

Mouni Roy celebrates in Goa.

Mouni had thanked her Instagram family for making her smile in the post. "We are in the last day of the year. I just felt I should say thank you to each and err'yone that made me smile this year. YOU ARE ONE OF 'EM! THANK YOU & Happy last day of 2021 monsters," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.