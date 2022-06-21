Mumbai beaches that you should visit

Mumbai’s coastline is spotted with many small and big beaches that offer you unlimited access to the Arabian Sea. While the usual Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Madh and Marve beaches are extremely crowded, here are five relatively untouched or less-explored beaches near Mumbai that make for a perfect picnic spot with family or friends. In case you wish to stay overnight and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, there are options for that, too.

Rajodi Beach

Unlike Arnala Beach, Rajodi Beach is not as well-known among tourists and is good for a day trip. It also has resorts and beach houses nearby if you decide to stay the night. Besides enjoying water sports, you can also get in touch with adventure groups that host beach camps , including barbecues and star gazing. If you are a photography enthusiast, this place is a must visit to snap away the many birds that visit the area. This is also one of the few spots in Mumbai where you can learn surfing.

Rajodi Beach

How to reach: Located in Virar, you can drive down to the beach. You can take a western local train and get off at Virar station. From there, take a rickshaw or take a BEST bus.

Dahanu Beach

Spread over 17km, this beach is in the Palghar taluka and is very clean and safe, perfect for families. It has many chikoo orchards and the economy of this beach town is reliant on tourism. Many small and local businesses selling pickles, papads, traditional masalas and honey have sprouted here. While relatively uncommercialised, Dahanu Beach does see a steady stream of tourists and has a decent number of living options that are close to the beach. It is the Mecca for the Zoroastrian community.

Dahanu Beach

How to travel: The best way to reach this place is if you have your own vehicle, as it offers you the freedom to stop at the side of the road and access the beach. If you don’t own your own vehicle, fear not, a ride in the local train to Dahanu will get you here as well. You reach a bustling city centre that has many public transport options likes taxis, auto rickshaws and even buses.

Kelva Beach

When you reach this beach, you are first greeted by a thick forest of palm trees that opens to an 8km long stretch of dazzling sea. The best time to visit is in the mornings or on weekdays, as it is free of people. This beach doesn’t have any shacks and is largely undisturbed. You might just get a few snack options as you enter.

Kelwa beach

How to travel: Take a local train to Kelwa Road station and then an auto to the beach. Alternatively, you can also get off at Palghar station and ride in a shared eight-seater rickshaw to the beach. You can also take the bus or travel by private transport.

Uran Beach

Located in Navi Mumbai, this beach is towards the outskirts of the city. Also known as Pirwari beach, this fishing village is also one of the largest riceproducing areas. Uran Beach is a peninsular beach that means it is surrounded by water on three sides. While the beach is the main attraction, there are also many temples in the area. If you stand at the shore of this beach, you will be able to faintly spot what looks like a town in the distance, that is the city of Mumbai.

Mumbai beaches that you should visit

How to travel: You can reach Uran Beach by ferry that starts at Gateway of India. You could also travel by train to Karjat or Panvel and take a public bus to the beach. You could take a private vehicle or drive down to the beach.

Murud Beach

This beach is famous for the Murud-Janjira fort that is built on an island in the middle of the sea. It can be accessed during low tides or by boat. It was built in the 15th century by Emperor Malik Amber, the ruler of Ahmednagar. The beach offers a few water sports, including paragliding.

Murud Beach (Vidya Subramanian / Hindustan Times)

How to travel: To reach the beach in Alibaug, you can use the RO-RO or take a ferry from the Gateway of India. Once you reach the Mandwa jetty, there are many local kaali-peelis that will drop you off. .