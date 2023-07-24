Nature's masterpiece: Exploring India's highest waterfalls that leave you awestruck

India can be referred to as the 'land of waterfalls' as the country is dotted with a number of stunning waterfalls that attract tourists from all over the world. The tallest waterfalls in India rise to a height that will amaze anyone who sees them. India is blessed with a staggering array of natural treasures, from lush green forests to enchanting mountains. These magnificent waterfalls leave the tourist in awe and immersed in the astonishing grandeur of nature, from the thunderous cascades to the mesmerising plunges. Moreover, the monsoon season is the ideal time to visit these waterfalls as it allows you to see them in all their pristine beauty. So pack your bags and let's set out to explore some of the highest waterfalls in India. (Also read: Monsoon travel wishlist: 8 breathtaking places to explore in India during the rainy season )

Highest Waterfalls in India

1. Vajrai Waterfalls, Maharashtra

India is home to some of the most beautiful waterfalls where cascading wonders and roaring beauty meet.(Unsplash)

The Bhambavli Vajrai Waterfall is a waterfall located on the Urmodi river in India. (Unsplash/Dnyanesh Baravkar)

The highest waterfall in India is the Bhambavli Vajrai Waterfall. This waterfall drops in three phases from a straight rock at a height of 1840 feet (560 metres). The river Urmodi provides the water for the waterfall which is located in western Maharashtra's Satara district. Many folks visit this waterfall on the weekends to spend time with their loved ones and to go back to nature.

2. Kunchikal Waterfalls, Karnataka

Located near the Masthikatte-Hulikal on the Shimoga -Udupi border in Karnataka, Kunchikal Falls is formed by the River Varahi. (Pinterest)

Kunchikal Falls is a waterfall in India that can be found in the Shimoga district of the state of Karnataka, in the Nidagodu hamlet close to Masthikatte. The World Waterfall Database states that the height of Kunchikal Falls, which tumble down steep stones, is 455 metres (1493 ft). These rocky outcrops next to the Hulikal Ghati Temple are where the River Varahi cascades down from a higher level.

3. Barehipani Falls, Odisha

Barehipani Falls is a two tiered waterfall located in Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district in the Indian state of Odisha. (Pinterest)

The Similipal Tiger Reserve is bordered by the tallest waterfall in Odisha, Barehipani Falls. The waterfall descends in two stages over a huge cliff, finishing with a vast pool vista. The Budhabalanga river flows through the canyon where the tumbling waterfall is down from a height of 399 metres (1,309 ft), creating a spectacular sight and echoing sound. It is obvious that there is a shortage of vegetation because of the monsoon's strong rainfall, which creates an enormous water flow. Every year, thousands of tourists from all over the world go to Similipal to see the waterfall Barehipani.

4. Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. Its height is 340 metres. (Ashwina kumar on Unsplash)

The highest plunge waterfall in India is Nohkalikai Falls. It is 340 metres tall. The waterfall is situated close to Cherapunji, one of the wettest locations on Earth, in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The Nohkalikai waterfall, which cascades down into a pool-like shape, may be seen from a vantage position after driving across a high tableland and making a short walk.The best time of year to visit Nohkalikai is during the monsoon season when the falls are at their full potential. Visitors may take in a panoramic view of the waterfalls and the verdant surroundingsfrom the observation gallery.

5. Nohsngithiang Falls, Meghalaya

The Nohsngithiang Falls (or Mawsmai Falls) is popularly known as the Seven Sisters Waterfalls because it has seven segments. (Pinterest)

Nohsngithiang Falls, commonly referred to as the Seven Sisters Waterfalls or Mawsmai Falls, is a seven-segmented waterfall that is situated 0.62 miles (kilometres) south of Mawsmai village in the East Khasi Hills district of the Indian state of Meghalaya. The water's average width is 70 metres (230 feet), and it descends from a height of 315 metres (1,033 ft).Only during the rainy season do the falls cascade over the top of the Khasi Hills' limestone cliffs. The segments cover the majority of the cliff when in full spate. The light illuminates the waterfalls, and the brilliant colours of the dying sun reflect off the water to create a stunning sight.

6. Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Dudhsagar Falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River in the Indian state of Goa. (Shutterstock)

Due to its milky white hue, Dudhsagar Falls is also known as the "sea of milk." The spectacular and breathtakingly flowing Dudhsagar Falls can be found within the Mollem National Park, or more precisely the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary. The Mandovi River spewing down from the steep slope of the mountain from over 1017 feet provides both local and foreign tourists with an amazing sight. The Western Ghats are the route that the Mandovi River takes as it travels from its source on the Deccan Plateau in Karnataka.

