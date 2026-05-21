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Nepal Embassy invites Indian vloggers, podcasters for promoting its heritage, tourism

Nepal Embassy invites Indian vloggers, podcasters for promoting its heritage, tourism

Published on: May 21, 2026 12:55 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Nepal's embassy here has invited applications from Indian vloggers, podcasters and other social media users for a familiarisation trip to the Himalayan nation aimed at promoting its natural beauty, cultural heritage and diverse tourism offerings.

Nepal Embassy invites Indian vloggers, podcasters for promoting its heritage, tourism

The embassy, in a post on X on Wednesday, shared a two-page document carrying details about the application process and its eligibility criteria.

"Inviting applications from Indian Social Media Influencers/Vloggers/Podcasters for Familiarisation Trip to Nepal," the embassy said.

In the document, the embassy said it plans to "select five Indian social media influencers/vloggers for a visit to Nepal to experience and promote Nepal's natural beauty, cultural heritage, spiritual sites, warm hospitality and diverse tourism offerings".

The visit is expected to generate engaging digital content and encourage Indian travellers to visit Nepal for leisure, pilgrimage, culture, adventure, wellness and family travel, it said.

The familiarisation trip aims to promote Nepal as a "close, accessible and welcoming destination" for Indian travellers; showcase Nepal's mountains, lakes, heritage sites, temples, stupas, festivals, cuisine and local culture.

"Participants will be selected on the basis of content relevance, quality of previous work, audience reach and engagement, creativity, storytelling ability, professional reputation and ability to communicate effectively with Indian audiences in English, Hindi or regional Indian languages," the embassy said.

The applicants have been asked to submit a short statement explaining their interest in the Nepal familiarisation trip and proposed content ideas for promoting Nepal among Indian audiences, among other details.

Applications should be submitted by May 30, it adds.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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