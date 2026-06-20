New Zealand travel vlogger shares his ‘brutally honest’ ranking of north India; names this city the most underrated

A New Zealand traveller who set out expecting the Taj Mahal to be the standout attraction of his north India trip ended up surprised by another destination entirely. Sharing a ‘brutally honest’ ranking of the places he visited, travel vlogger Daniel MacKinnon revealed which cities exceeded expectations, which iconic landmarks lived up to the hype, and the hidden gem he believes deserves far more attention. (Also read: Kriti Sanon’s dreamy Sicily diaries from Cocktail 2 shoot will make you book a trip instantly; see complete travel guide )

Surprising findings from vlogger's north India trip

From Taj Mahal to Jaipur: Traveller's unexpected favourites on North India journey.(Instagram/@d.mack)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing highlights from his trip on June 18, Instagram post, Daniel wrote, "I went expecting the Taj Mahal to be the highlight. It wasn't." His journey covered a section of North India, beginning in Delhi and Agra before continuing through Rajasthan and ending in Varanasi.

Reflecting on the country's capital, Daniel described Delhi as ‘a chaotic introduction to India, where historic old Delhi and the modern capital exist side by side’.

His next stop was Agra, home to one of the world's most famous monuments. Despite his surprising overall verdict, he had nothing but praise for the landmark, writing, “Taj Mahal genuinely lived up to all the hype.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The destination that impressed him the most was Jaipur. According to Daniel, the Pink City offered ‘colourful architecture, incredible palaces and the best overall mix of everything we experienced.’ 'Easily the most underrated' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The destination that impressed him the most was Jaipur. According to Daniel, the Pink City offered ‘colourful architecture, incredible palaces and the best overall mix of everything we experienced.’ 'Easily the most underrated' {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In Jodhpur, he was captivated by the imposing Mehrangarh Fort, noting that the city is "dominated by the enormous Mehrangarh Fort, with some of the best views over the city." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Jodhpur, he was captivated by the imposing Mehrangarh Fort, noting that the city is "dominated by the enormous Mehrangarh Fort, with some of the best views over the city." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, it was Jaisalmer that emerged as his biggest surprise. Calling it "easily the most underrated" stop on the itinerary, Daniel said the golden desert city "felt completely different from every other stop." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it was Jaisalmer that emerged as his biggest surprise. Calling it "easily the most underrated" stop on the itinerary, Daniel said the golden desert city "felt completely different from every other stop." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The final leg of his journey took him to Varanasi, one of India's oldest and most spiritually significant cities. He described it as: "Spiritual, confronting and intensely alive, with so much of daily life centred around the Ganges." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final leg of his journey took him to Varanasi, one of India's oldest and most spiritually significant cities. He described it as: "Spiritual, confronting and intensely alive, with so much of daily life centred around the Ganges." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Daniel's route took him from Delhi to Agra, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer by road before he boarded a flight to Varanasi. His honest observations and appreciation for the diversity of experiences across North India offer a fresh international perspective on some of the country's most visited destinations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON