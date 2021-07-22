Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No place like India: Milind Soman as he runs in picturesque Ladakh

Earlier, last month, Milind Soman had posted about how he was missing Ladakh which happens to be one of his favourite places on Earth, and how he also misses the butter tea, momos, the friendly locals...
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Milind Soman(Instagram)

Actor, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently treated his fans with a throwback video of him running against the beautiful backdrop of the hills in Ladakh. Taking to his Instagram feed, Milind posted the video with his signature speedy and exhilarating run wearing sandals, he captioned, "Missing the high hills of Ladakh. There is no place like India."

After seeing the clip, fans praised Milind for maintaining his fit body through running. "Inspiring. Never seen a person who loves to run like you," a user commented. "You inspire me to take fitness seriously in life," another one wrote.

However, this isn't the first time Milind has taken to his feed mentioning how much he misses the beautiful views and serenity of Ladakh. Earlier, last month, Milind had posted about how he was missing Ladakh which happens to be one of his favourite places on Earth, how he misses the butter tea, momos, the friendly locals, purple mountains and that as soon as lockdown restrictions would ease, Ladakh would be the first spot he visits.

Sharing a picture of himself against the picturesque backdrop of hills and valleys, Milind shared in the caption, "Missing the high hills of Ladakh, one of my most favourite places on Earth !!!!! Things seem to be opening up, maybe travel soon ??? This will definitely be one of the first places I go. Momos, butter tea, long treks in the purple mountains and the beautiful smiles of the Ladakhi people!!"

Last month, Milind was even managed to achieve his first 10,000 km run after recovering from novel coronavirus.

