Parisian moments with Indian designers

Paris, kept the title of the world’s top city destination, in a list of 100 most visited cities in the world. According to Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations ranking, the French capital claimed the title for the second consecutive year for its tourism policy and attractiveness.The fashion capital of the world is home to the biggest designers and attracts fashion lovers. HT City, spoke to Indian designers about what they love about the city.

Rahul Mishra

I have had a long and withstanding relationship with Paris as I have been showcasing my collection at Paris shows since 2014 and this is my 7th season at Haute Couture Week and 21st season overall. I think Paris is not only great for me but for other designers as well. The city is very beautiful and challenging at the same time as it is extremely rare to be at a fashion week in Paris. It also motivates you to stay relevant and keep working hard. The enchanting city is full of craftsmanship and heritage. So, every time that you go there you would explore something new in the city. Also, I love walking on Rue Saint-Honoré, which is a fashion street over there. I like to eat crêpes as there is a street in Paris where this guy, makes the most amazing ones.

Gaurav Gupta

Paris is full of extremes. I love Manko where I have attended the best underground party in the world. People flying in swings and crazy gothic performances. The art scene is so interesting and I love the smell of cheese. I remember attending the Issey Miyake show during Paris Fashion Week back when I was studying at Central Saint Martins. I have also assisted Hussein Chalayan backstage. Paris has always been special as I have been to Paris almost 30 times now. Whenever I am there, I love to shop at Kiliwatch, Kith— for cool street wear and other vintage markets. Thrift stores are amazing there with the best second hand designer goods.

I would love to include extreme art in my designs and make it extremely conceptual— that’s what Paris is all about and that’s what I plan to do for my upcoming collection.

Nachiket Barve

I have studied in Paris and I was very fortunate to go there. Paris is not just about the buildings, but also about its culture and fashion as it is very integrated into everyday living. Paris also inspires me because of its tastes and impeccable refinement that you see, be it in the history of art and culture or fashion. The way they have archived their art, designs via museums, catalogue, vintage stores. There is so much to see and get inspired from the past, present and the future. The local bistros and cafes are really what constitutes the culinary expertise of Paris. Some of, my favourite hang-out places are of course cafe Angelina because of its African hot chocolate, there are lovely little bakeries in the Marais and 5th arrondissement where you can enjoy buttery almond flaked croissant.

Aneeth Arora

We have been showcasing our work at Paris for the past 13 years. We haven’t done ramp shows yet over there but we have exhibited our collections that usually take place around the time of Paris Fashion Week. From sitting at cafes to strolling through the fashion streets and see the kind of detailed work of all the fashions labels, it has always been very amazing journey for me. I also find it intriguing to observe people, the way they dress and take inspiration from it. I also love to pay a visit to this flea market that happens on Sunday where you can get to see antique textiles and vintage clothing.

Vaishali Shadangule

The Eiffel Tower is something that inspires me a lot. Its structure makes me think a lot about my cording silhouettes and how they could evolve in a more geometrical flow. I could also think in making simple but majestic lines, adorned by intricate necklines, just like how all buildings in Paris look to me. Paris has been a huge learning for me.

Strong identity together with strong innovation and strong workmanship and values, different perspectives that are not always easy to match. That is why I consider Paris as the excellence of Couture and the maximum test for a designer. You breathe excellence in terms of attention to details and philosophy behind them. For me this is even more true for the fact that it received me open hands within its core of excellence, which is high fashion.