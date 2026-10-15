Planning a Durga Puja getaway? 6 destinations across India where you can experience the festival's grandeur and traditions

India’s festive calendar is a vibrant reflection of its cultural diversity, with the season bringing together traditions, rituals, food, music and community celebrations across the country. Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra may have different expressions across regions, but the spirit remains universal – the celebration of faith, togetherness and the triumph of good over evil. This festive season, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared destinations where travellers can experience the country's diverse festive traditions while discovering the culture, cuisine and character of each region.

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1. Kolkata, West Bengal

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Few cities embrace Durga Puja with the scale, artistry and emotion of Kolkata. As the festival approaches, neighbourhoods across the city come alive with elaborate pandals, artistic installations, magnificent idols of Goddess Durga and illuminated streets. Travellers can spend their evenings pandal hopping, witnessing traditional rituals and immersing themselves in the city's festive atmosphere, while sampling bhog and Bengali delicacies.

Travellers can spend their evenings pandal hopping, witnessing traditional rituals and immersing themselves in the city's festive atmosphere.

2. Ahmedabad, Gujarat

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{{^usCountry}} In Ahmedabad, the festive season takes on a distinctly Gujarati rhythm, with Navratri transforming the city into a celebration of music, dance and community. As the sun sets, people dressed in colourful traditional attire gather for Garba and Dandiya, with celebrations continuing late into the night. 3. Mumbai, Maharashtra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Ahmedabad, the festive season takes on a distinctly Gujarati rhythm, with Navratri transforming the city into a celebration of music, dance and community. As the sun sets, people dressed in colourful traditional attire gather for Garba and Dandiya, with celebrations continuing late into the night. 3. Mumbai, Maharashtra {{/usCountry}}

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Mumbai's multicultural character comes alive during the festive season, with Bengali communities across the city coming together to celebrate Durga Puja through traditional rituals, beautifully decorated pandals, cultural programmes and festive food. From intimate community celebrations to larger gatherings, the city's Durga Puja celebrations offer travellers an opportunity to experience Bengali traditions within Mumbai's unmistakably cosmopolitan setting.

4. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

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Varanasi offers a festive experience rooted in spirituality, tradition and mythology. During Dussehra, Ramlila performances depicting episodes from the Ramayana bring communities together, with performers taking on the roles of Lord Rama, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman. Fairs, food stalls and community gatherings add to the atmosphere, culminating in the symbolic burning of Ravana effigies.

5. Delhi

Delhi brings together several strands of India's festive traditions, with Durga Puja celebrations taking place alongside large-scale Dussehra festivities across the capital. CR Park is particularly well known for its Durga Puja celebrations, with pandals, rituals, cultural programmes and Bengali food attracting both residents and visitors.

Delhi brings together several strands of India's festive traditions.

6. Guwahati, Assam

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Guwahati celebrates Durga Puja with a strong community spirit, with neighbourhoods coming alive with colourful pandals, elaborately decorated idols, cultural programmes, fairs and exhibitions. Among the city's longstanding celebrations is the Latasil Durga Puja, while several community pandals across areas such as Bishnupur and Krishna Mandir add to the festive landscape.