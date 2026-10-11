Yogi directs officials to strengthen security, streamline traffic for Durga Puja, Dussehra

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed police and administrative officials to strengthen security arrangements for Durga Puja and Dussehra, ensure clear roads, inspect idol immersion routes and enforce prescribed noise limits during the festivities. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that DJ sound levels during idol immersion processions remain within the prescribed limits. (FILE PHOTO)

He also stressed the need for traffic management, crowd control and electrical safety at Durga Puja pandals.

Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Sunday morning (the first day of Sharadiya Navratri) for a two-day visit, reviewed festive season preparations during a meeting with officials at the Gorakhnath temple. He directed officials to ensure that celebrations are conducted peacefully.

Yogi Adityanath asked officials to coordinate with Durga Puja committees to ensure that pandals and processions do not obstruct roads. He directed them to prevent the installation of Durga idols on roads and ensure that pandals and idols are not excessively tall.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that DJ sound levels during idol immersion processions remain within the prescribed limits to avoid inconvenience to the public.

He asked the administration to ensure that idols are immersed in artificial ponds wherever such facilities have been constructed.

Adityanath further ordered the removal of encroachments along immersion routes, the replacement of damaged electric poles and the repair of loose electrical wires to prevent accidents.

Reviewing flood relief and rescue operations, he directed officials to ensure that affected families receive all necessary assistance. He instructed the departments concerned to continuously monitor river levels.

Adityanath also directed officials to complete all development works within the stipulated timelines. He specifically instructed officials to expedite the construction of the road overbridge at Bhopa Bazar in Chauri Chaura. He also reviewed the law and order situation.