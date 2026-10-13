US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Kolkata Durga Puja pandals, praises ‘community spirit’

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata on October 12, sharing a glimpse of the city’s festive celebrations. Gor highlighted the festival’s creativity and community spirit, saying the experience helped him understand why the celebration holds a special place in the city. US Ambassador visits Kolkata pandals. (X/@USAmbIndia)

What did Sergio Gor say about Kolkata Durga Puja? Gor shared his experience in a post on X on October 12, along with pictures from his visit to the pandals.

“Great to be back in Kolkata! Visited some beautiful pandals and experienced firsthand the incredible creativity, community spirit, and warmth. I can see why this celebration is so special. Happy Durga Puja to everyone celebrating!” he wrote.

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His message highlighted the effort that goes into making the pandals and how the festival brings people together. In Kolkata, neighbourhoods and community groups spend months preparing the structures, with each pandal featuring its own artwork, theme and decorations.

For many, pandal-hopping is also a chance to spend time with family and friends, making it an important part of the Durga Puja celebrations.

Take a look: