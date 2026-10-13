Kolkata, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand on Tuesday said no official intimation about a proposed rally of the Mamata AITC in the city has been received. No official intimation received: Kolkata Police commissioner on rally of Mamata Banerjee's party

Nand said the police could not make arrangements based on posters or social media posts.

"Which rally are you talking about? We do not have any information regarding any rally or any official intimation. Let me see, during this time of Durga Puja," he told reporters at the police headquarters in Lalbazar when asked about the march proposed to be held from Rajabazar to Park Circus to protest the SIR exercise.

Nand said organisers must submit a written application and discuss the proposed route, expected turnout and other logistical arrangements with the authorities.

"I cannot take a decision seeing a poster. Our system is that if there is a rally, people have to apply in writing for permission. There is a procedure," he said.

"There could be a traffic issue due to a rally. So those planning the rally must keep all these things in mind. They should discuss this with the law enforcement authority," he added.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, part of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, on Monday said the party's student and youth wings had organised the march.

"I will join the protest march, although I have little idea whether 'Didi' will be able to make it, given her current engagements in Delhi," he had said.

Asked whether the party has secured police permission for the rally, Ghosh had said, "I am not sure. But it would be safe to presume that we will not get the green signal from police."

Taking a swipe, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that "they have chosen a very good location" for the rally.

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