Qantas grounds aircraft after passengers complain of bedbug bites during 17-hour flight

A Qantas flight from Italy to Australia was cancelled on Saturday after passengers on an earlier journey complained of being bitten by bedbugs on board the aircraft. The aircraft was grounded for a “deep clean” after the long-haul flight arrived in Rome. (AFP)

According to a report by the BBC, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner was operating a 17-hour flight from Australia to Italy on Friday when passengers in the economy section complained to crew that they had been bitten by bedbugs. They were given antihistamines to ease the itching, but supplies eventually ran out. The aircraft was subsequently grounded for a “deep clean” after the long-haul flight arrived in Rome, leading to the cancellation of the return flight scheduled for Saturday.

“We sincerely apologise to customers for the cancellation of Saturday’s Rome to Perth service, which allowed our engineers and maintenance teams to carry out a deep clean of the aircraft after an issue was identified on a small number of economy seats,” a Qantas spokesperson told the BBC.

The airline said all affected passengers were provided with accommodation and rebooked on alternative flights within 48 hours of their original departure.

(Also Read: Kamiya Jani records video of turbulence on Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight: ‘Taking this video as last evidence...')

What are bedbugs? Bedbugs are small, wingless parasitic insects that feed on blood and can travel from one place to another on clothing, suitcases, furniture and bedding. They tend to hide in crevices and are attracted to body heat and carbon dioxide. Their bites can be itchy but they do not usually cause more serious health problems.

However, getting rid of an infestation can be difficult and expensive. Treatment can involve washing bedding and clothing at high temperatures and tumble-drying them. Items that can withstand freezing may also be placed in a freezer for several days.

(Also Read: Thailand’s Queen Suthida takes to the skies for solo flight in fighter jet)

Bedbugs on plane Bedbugs causing travel chaos is not uncommon. Less than two weeks ago, several Southeastern train services in England were cancelled after drivers reportedly discovered bedbugs in their cabs.

In 2017, British Airways apologised to a family travelling from Vancouver to London after they were left covered in bedbug bites during an overnight flight.

Last year, Turkish Airlines also faced scrutiny after The New York Times reported several instances of bedbug infestations on its aircraft. The report included allegations that the airline had failed to adequately address the issue.