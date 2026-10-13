In the wake of Nepal’s disasters, Shivaji Park Durga Puja celebrates nature and the divine

MUMBAI: Be prepared to witness the power of nature at the 91st Durga Puja organised by Bengal Club at Shivaji Park this year. The theme for this year’s pandal ‘Prakriti Shakti: The Power of Nature’ draws inspiration from the devastating natural disasters in Nepal and seeks to highlight humanity’s responsibility towards the environment. Envisioned by Bollywood production designer Rupin Suchak, known for his work on blockbuster film sets for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sprawling 10,000-sq-ft space will welcome devotees from October 15 to 21. Mumbai, India, October 12, 2026 – Workers at the Bengal Club are constructing a 10,000-square-foot Durga Puja pandal at Shivaji Park. The club will celebrate its 91st Durga Puja from October 15 to 21, 2026. This year’s theme focuses on the Nepal disaster. Mumbai, India, October 12, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The pandal will use fabric, bamboo, metal and other materials to reflect the connection between Goddess Durga and nature, with bamboo serving not merely as structural support but as a defining feature of the design.

His fees for this project? “It is out of the question to ask for money for something so sacred,” said Suchak, who has also designed the Mahashivratri stage for Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva at the Isha Foundation. “In Mumbai, it was always a dream to do this. By Devi’s grace, I have been given the opportunity to do this. I have always designed for the divine masculine, and now I have the opportunity to design for the divine feminine,” he added.

With more than two decades of experience in production design, Suchak said the concept of Mritika, meaning earthen soil, will shape the space, while hand-painted elements and earthy tones will lend it a rustic character. “The design will convey the grandeur associated with Devi while remaining rooted in its surroundings. We have a wonderful team from the film industry executing the project,” he added.

The theme interprets Mahishasura as a representation of the modern forces that disrupt nature’s equilibrium, including greed, pollution, deforestation, waste, overconsumption and reckless development. Durga’s victory symbolises a collective resolve to overcome these destructive tendencies and restore harmony with the natural world. The campaign’s central message is: “The Mother does not only defeat evil. She restores balance.”

Joy Chakraborty, a member of the Shivaji Park Bengal Club, said the organisers expected between 8-9 lakh visitors during the celebrations. The crowd this year is expected to be more due to the additional day in this year’s Durga Puja, thanks to the lunar calendar. “We will inaugurate the pandal on October 15, and the immersion will take place on October 21. There will be cultural festivities in the evenings, and the exhibition by people from Kolkata at the Scout Pavilion will give visitors a taste of Bengal,” he said.

Heat has been one of the biggest challenges in constructing the pandal, with around 130 people working on the project in the blazing October heat.

“In the coming days, the demand for water will increase, and our initiative is to address such concerns through our message, the materials we use and activities that encourage people to remain committed to Mother Nature. We believe Goddess Durga is an embodiment of nature and can help restore the balance,” Chakraborty said.

The idol, too, will reflect the club’s commitment to sustainability. Amit Pal, an artisan from Kolkata, has been sculpting the Durga idol for the club for the past 15 years. He travels to Mumbai with his team and uses soil from the banks of the Ganga, along with eco-friendly materials, to create the idol.