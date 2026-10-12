9 Devi Temples in India every devotee should visit at least once
Explore nine sacred Devi temples across India, from Kamakhya and Vaishno Devi to Meenakshi Amman, Jwala Ji and Ambaji Temple.
For millions of devotees, the Devi is not simply a divine figure worshipped inside a temple. She is Shakti, the sacred feminine force associated with creation, strength, protection and compassion. Across India, this faith takes many forms, with different temples honouring the Goddess as Durga, Kali, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Amba and other forms of Shakti.
Visiting a Devi temple is often about more than seeking blessings. It can be a deeply personal moment of prayer, gratitude and faith. Some shrines are linked to ancient legends and Shakti Peethas, while others are known for distinctive traditions that have been followed for generations.
From the sacred cave of Mata Vaishno Devi and the eternal flames of Jwala Ji to the magnificent Meenakshi Amman Temple, these nine Devi temples offer devotees an opportunity to experience the many forms of the Goddess across India. For travellers, they also open a window into the spiritual traditions, local customs and temple culture of the places they visit.
If you are planning a spiritual holiday or simply want to add meaningful stops to your India travel list, here are 9 Devi temples worth visiting at least once.
1. Kamakhya Temple, Assam
Located atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Kamakhya Temple is one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in India. The temple is associated with the Goddess as the source of creation and is known for its distinctive form of worship.
The annual Ambubachi Mela is one of the biggest events on the temple calendar, attracting devotees from across the country. A visit here can also be paired with a Guwahati city break, making it an easy addition to an Assam holiday.
2. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Jammu and Kashmir
The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is as much about the walk as it is about reaching the shrine. Located in the Trikuta Hills near Katra, the sacred cave temple attracts millions of devotees every year.
The uphill route gives the pilgrimage its distinctive character, with devotees making their way towards the cave shrine for Mata’s darshan. Katra also serves as the main base for travellers visiting the temple.
3. Jwala Ji Temple, Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, Jwala Ji Temple is known for its naturally occurring flames. These flames are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Jwala Ji.
Unlike temples where a traditional idol is the main focus of worship, the eternal flames are central here. The temple can also be included in a wider Kangra holiday.
4. Kalighat Kali Temple, West Bengal
In Kolkata, Kalighat Kali Temple is one of the city’s most revered shrines. Traditionally recognised as a Shakti Peetha, the temple is associated with Goddess Sati and has a deep connection with Kolkata’s religious and cultural life.
A visit to Kalighat can also become part of a city itinerary covering Kolkata’s food, markets, heritage buildings and neighbourhoods.
5. Meenakshi Amman Temple, Tamil Nadu
Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple is one of the city’s most famous landmarks. Dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, the temple is renowned for its towering gopurams covered in intricate sculptures.
The temple is central to Madurai’s identity and makes the city a natural stop for travellers interested in South Indian temple culture and architecture.
6. Ambaji Temple, Gujarat
Located in Banaskantha district, Ambaji Temple is an important pilgrimage destination dedicated to Amba Mata. One of its most distinctive features is that the main shrine does not contain a conventional idol.
The temple is particularly significant for devotees of Shakti and attracts pilgrims throughout the year. Its location also makes it an interesting stop for those exploring northern Gujarat.
7. Mahalakshmi Temple, Maharashtra
Also known as Ambabai Temple, the Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur is one of Maharashtra’s important centres of Shakti worship. Dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the shrine has long been closely associated with the religious life of the region.
A temple visit can easily be combined with a Kolhapur food trail, giving travellers a chance to experience the city’s famous local cuisine too.
8. Chamundeshwari Temple, Karnataka
Set atop Chamundi Hills near Mysuru, Chamundeshwari Temple honours Goddess Chamundeshwari, a fierce form of Goddess Durga. Its hilltop setting adds another dimension to the visit, with views across Mysuru.
It is an easy addition to a Mysuru holiday and can be paired with visits to the city’s palace, markets and other heritage attractions.
9. Maa Sharda Devi Temple, Madhya Pradesh
Located on Trikuta Hill in Maihar, Maa Sharda Devi Temple is a popular pilgrimage shrine dedicated to Maa Sharda, worshipped as a form of Goddess Saraswati.
The temple draws devotees throughout the year and is among the important religious destinations in Madhya Pradesh. For travellers, Maihar offers a spiritual stop you can include in a wider Madhya Pradesh itinerary.
A Devi temple list for your India travel plans
These nine Devi temples take you across Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
Some sit on hills, some are part of busy cities, and others are at the heart of historic temple towns. You do not need to visit all nine in one trip. Pick a temple that fits your next holiday, set aside enough time for the visit and experience the local culture around it too.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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