Portugal extends restrictions on travel to Spain until April 15 to curb Covid-19

While Portugal has been lifting some Covid-19 restrictions after a three-month nationwide lockdown came into force early this year, it has extended restrictions on travel via land and sea to Spain
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Portugal extends restrictions on travel to Spain until April 15 to curb Covid-19(Photo by Nick Karvounis on Unsplash)

Portugal on Sunday extended restrictions on travel via land and sea to Spain that had been due to end this weekend until April 15 as it works to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The two countries imposed the restrictions on Jan. 28.

The interior ministry said the restrictions would remain in place for a further 11 days, adding that the measures did not prevent citizens or residents of Portugal from entering the country.

Vehicles transporting goods, emergency vehicles and seasonal border workers are also exempt.

Nationals from Britain, Brazil and South Africa - where more contagious coronavirus variants were first detected - or any country with an infection rate above 500 cases per 100,000 people must quarantine for 14 days if they have entered via the land border, the statement said.

Portugal, which has so far reported 780,322 Covid-19 cases and 16,879 deaths, is slowly lifting some other restrictions after a three-month nationwide lockdown came into force early this year.

Meanwhile, Greece said on Sunday it was extending restrictions on domestic flights until April 12 and on international flights until April 19 as the number of new infections there continues to rise.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
