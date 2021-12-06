Rakul Preet in bikini turns water baby and enjoys happy vibes at the beach, see new pic

White sandy beaches, clear blue sea, and sunkissed locales seem to be the three words that define Bollywood's favourite holiday destination. While some stars are still enjoying the sun in the Maldives, some are revisiting their beach days by sharing throwback photos from their holidays. Actor Rakul Preet Singh is certainly one of them. Her latest photo will give you holiday goals.

Rakul took to Instagram today, December 6, to tell the world that she is a true-blue water baby. She shared a picture in which she posed in the water with a big smile on her face. The star chose a stunning blue bikini set for the happy water photoshoot.

Rakul posted the photo on her official page with the caption, "The tan fades but memories last forever," and used the hashtags #waterbaby and #throwback. Scroll ahead to look at Rakul's picture. Fair warning: you might end up missing the beach and the sea after looking at it.

Rakul chose a navy blue bikini top with a plunging neckline and matching high-waisted bikini bottoms, flaunting her statuesque frame. A big smile on her face, wet hair, a picturesque background and just happy vibes completed the star's gorgeous click.

It is not the first time Rakul has proven to her fans that she is a water baby. A quick look at her Instagram profile will tell you that the star enjoys being in the water. Moreover, be it a pool or the beach, the star loves it all. Look at some of her recent posts.

Meanwhile, professionally, Rakul has several films in the pipeline. Her upcoming projects are MayDay with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

On the personal front, Rakul is dating actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. On her birthday in October, Rakul and Jackky had shared a picture of themselves walking hand in hand, confirming that they were dating. The post came as a big surprise for many as there weren't any rumours about their secret relationship.

