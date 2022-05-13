Seize the summer with these festivals!

As Covid-19 restrictions ease up after two years, summer festivals are back again in all their glory, attracting tourists from all over the country. If you are wondering how to spend your summer holidays this year, a visit to these festivals will not only allow you to travel to different states but also experience their culture, people and food, up close. Here are some festivals that you could visit with your friends and family. Read on.

Saka Dawa Festival, Ladakh

June 14

One of the most revered Buddhist festivals in Ladakh, Saka Dawa, is celebrated in the fourth month of Tibetan calendar, which is the month of June in the Gregorian calendar. It is the celebration of the birth of Lord Buddha, his enlightenment, and his death or mahaparinirvana on full moon. Prayers are offered in the monasteries on this festival, along with chanting of holy verses and performance of Cham Dance (Mask Dance). It is also considered as the day of setting the captive animals free.

Summer Festival, Himachal Pradesh

June 1-9

Celebrated by the locals on a grand scale, Shimla Summer Festival is attended by tribal people, budding artists and tourists, to mark the advent of the season. For the people of the Himalayas, this festival is a way to mark a successful harvest season. Shimla, which was the summer capital during the British Raj, started this festival in order to boost tourism of the state around 59 years ago. The Ridge Maidan is the venue where several activities such as music festival, flower shows, sports tournament takes place.

Ooty Summer Festival, Tamil Nadu

Dates yet to be announced

The Ooty Summer Festival, consisting of a wide array of fairs and shows, attracts several tourists from all over the world. An event organised with an aim to promote Ooty’s tourism, the 121-year-old festival is held by the Tourism Department of Tamil Nadu and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture of India. It usually takes place for 16 days. However, dates for this year are yet to be announced. Most of these shows are organised in the botanical gardens of the town, whereas other events like boat races take place in the Ooty Lake.

International Flower Festival, Sikkim

May 1-31

Celebrated to create awareness about flowers and plantation of the region, the International Flower Festival is a month-long affair that takes place in May at White Hall in Gangtok, Sikkim. Several flower shows are conducted to display species such as gladioli, roses, orchids, alpine plants and trees, creepers, climbers and ferns. Other than the festival, May is also an ideal time to visit the state, as it’s known for its beautiful Nature trails!

Mount Abu Summer Festival, Rajasthan

May 17, 18

A collaborative effort of Rajasthan Tourism, Municipal Board and Mount Abu and District Administration, the Mount Abu Summer Festival is an annual celebration offering a special mix of culture. It provides a wide range of activities and competitions that are held throughout the day, such as ballad singing, folk dance, boat race and much more. Whether it’s adventure you’re looking for or serene view, it has something for everyone. Some of the must-visit places in Mount Abu are Adhar Devi Temple, Trevor’s Tank, Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple, Gaumukh Temple, St Saviour’s Church, etc.