Seychelles opens up for tourism for vaccinated travellers

The Seychelles government has opened the country for tourism for those who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and have a negative report from a RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said an official statement on Wednesday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:46 PM IST

The Seychelles government has opened the country for tourism for those who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and have a negative report from a RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said an official statement on Wednesday.

On January 14, the Seychelles government announced that it is opening up the country for tourism in a two-step approach: the first phase is about allowing passengers 14 days after taking both the doses of vaccine as well as with Covid negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey.

The second phase will be from mid-March -- by the time the Seychelles government expects to vaccinate significant section of its population -- when non-vaccinated persons would be able to enter the country with just a Covid-negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said the statement by the country's tourism promotion board.

"By the ongoing numbers, the country has forecasted that 25 per cent of its population is likely to be vaccinated by mid-March which will witness the roll-out of the second phase of welcoming international tourists to the island nation," it mentioned.

"The country will open up to all visitors, vaccinated or not. Travellers planning a vacation during this time will only have to present a negative Covis-19 PCR certificate with the test taken maximum of 72 hours prior to departure with no quarantine upon arrival into the country," it added.

Seychelles is currently open to Indian visitors -- who have not been vaccinated -- through private jet transfers only, the statement noted.

Non-vaccinated Indians can currently travel to Seychelles island on a private jet and with a Covid negative report of a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, it explained.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

