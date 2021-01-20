Seychelles opens up for tourism for vaccinated travellers
The Seychelles government has opened the country for tourism for those who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and have a negative report from a RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said an official statement on Wednesday.
On January 14, the Seychelles government announced that it is opening up the country for tourism in a two-step approach: the first phase is about allowing passengers 14 days after taking both the doses of vaccine as well as with Covid negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey.
The second phase will be from mid-March -- by the time the Seychelles government expects to vaccinate significant section of its population -- when non-vaccinated persons would be able to enter the country with just a Covid-negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said the statement by the country's tourism promotion board.
"By the ongoing numbers, the country has forecasted that 25 per cent of its population is likely to be vaccinated by mid-March which will witness the roll-out of the second phase of welcoming international tourists to the island nation," it mentioned.
"The country will open up to all visitors, vaccinated or not. Travellers planning a vacation during this time will only have to present a negative Covis-19 PCR certificate with the test taken maximum of 72 hours prior to departure with no quarantine upon arrival into the country," it added.
Seychelles is currently open to Indian visitors -- who have not been vaccinated -- through private jet transfers only, the statement noted.
Non-vaccinated Indians can currently travel to Seychelles island on a private jet and with a Covid negative report of a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, it explained.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seychelles opens up for tourism for vaccinated travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch government to introduce first curfew since World War II
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore Airline sets up pre-departure Covid-19 tests to Revive Travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Mall lights up for Americans unable to attend Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourists make way to the snow filled Kashmir resorts again
- Gulmarg is once again filled with domestic tourists who are having a gala time skiing, sledging and trekking. That is not all, the resorts are sold out until February end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE’s Emirates and Etihad Airways to introduce Covid-19 travel pass
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disneyland Paris postpones re-opening to April 2 amid surge in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not the right time to lift restrictions on international travel: Jen Psaki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even as Covid cases spike, Trump lifts travel restrictions on Europe and Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finland to not open borders for tourists any time soon, says Interior Ministry
- On Friday, the Finnish Ministry of the Interior announced that they will not open borders for tourists, in fact, they are ready to introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions on travel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Craving for a beach vacation? These 5 places should be on your must-visit list
- A vacation on a beach can solve every problem, at least for the time being. Goa has become the celebrity-favourite vacation spot as after Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ringing in their New Year, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are also taking a quick vacation there. Here are 5 places that should be on your must-visit list if you are craving for some beach time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Swiss ski resort quarantines hotels, shuts schools to contain Covid variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK steps up mass vaccination program as travel corridors close
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia likely to keep borders closed this year to avoid Covid-19 spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox