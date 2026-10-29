Shopping at Jewel Changi Airport: 4 stores I would visit again, plus where to eat

Shopping in Singapore can easily eat into your sightseeing time, especially when you have a list of brands you want to shop from. My advice? Keep a few hours aside for Jewel Changi Airport and get your shopping done before you head home. On my visit to Singapore, I found some of my favourite stores here, from handbags and trainers to skincare and little gifts to bring back home. The best part is that you can shop without making special trips across the city. I shopped at Jewel and later spotted a Charles & Keith store inside the airport terminals while leaving. So, if you are short on time, you have options even before boarding your flight.

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Here are four stores I would happily return to on my next visit.

1. Charles & Keith for handbags

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If Charles & Keith is on your Singapore shopping list, save yourself the effort of travelling across the city just to visit a store. I found the range at Jewel worth browsing, and the bags looked pretty similar to what you would find at the brand's city stores. I also noticed that the store was relatively less crowded, making it easier to browse at my own pace. You can look at different styles, compare colours and pick a bag that works for your wardrobe without squeezing another shopping stop into an already packed itinerary. I spotted another Charles & Keith store inside the airport terminals later, as we were leaving, which is useful to know if you run out of time at Jewel. My tip is to shop here early in your visit if you want to use your new handbag throughout the trip. And if you forget, you can still look for the brand inside the airport before your flight.

2. Onitsuka Tiger for trainers

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{{^usCountry}} I bought my Onitsuka Tiger pair in India, but browsing the store at Changi made me wish I had checked the Singapore range first. The prices seemed fairly similar to what I had paid back home, but there was more variety to browse. For a brand where colour combinations and styles can make all the difference, having more options is a good reason to stop by. You can take your time trying on different pairs and find something that suits your everyday wardrobe. If Onitsuka Tiger is on your shopping list, I would recommend checking the store at Jewel before making a special trip elsewhere. Just compare prices before buying, since the final cost can vary with exchange rates, local offers and taxes. 3. On shoes for the rest of your trip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I bought my Onitsuka Tiger pair in India, but browsing the store at Changi made me wish I had checked the Singapore range first. The prices seemed fairly similar to what I had paid back home, but there was more variety to browse. For a brand where colour combinations and styles can make all the difference, having more options is a good reason to stop by. You can take your time trying on different pairs and find something that suits your everyday wardrobe. If Onitsuka Tiger is on your shopping list, I would recommend checking the store at Jewel before making a special trip elsewhere. Just compare prices before buying, since the final cost can vary with exchange rates, local offers and taxes. 3. On shoes for the rest of your trip {{/usCountry}}

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This was one of my favourite shopping stops. The On store at Jewel was a lovely place to spend time, and the staff were incredibly patient. We spent close to an hour trying different pairs before finding shoes that felt right. If you have been planning to buy On trainers, I would suggest visiting early in your Singapore trip. That way, you can wear your new pair for the rest of your holiday instead of packing another pair of trainers from home. Less luggage to carry and a fresh pair of comfortable shoes for all that walking sounds like a good deal to me. The staff took the time to help us find the right pairs instead of rushing us through the process, which made the experience all the better. If you are particular about fit and comfort, give yourself enough time for this stop.

4. Watsons for little buys and gifts

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Watsons is my recommendation for anyone who loves picking up small things that are useful, affordable and easy to pack. I found cute sanitiser sprays, hand creams and sheet masks, including bundles that offered good value. This is also a great stop for gifts. Instead of buying the same souvenir for everyone, you can put together little care packages with skincare and everyday essentials. The quality of the products I picked up was genuinely good, and the bundles made shopping even more worthwhile. I would leave some space in my shopping bag for Watsons, especially if you enjoy Korean and Asian beauty products, travel-sized essentials or small gifts for friends and family.

Where to eat at Jewel Changi Airport

Book Din Tai Fung before you start shopping. The wait can be long, so get your name down or check the available reservation options first, then spend the waiting time browsing the stores. Return when your table is ready and enjoy your meal. Do not skip the chocolate mochi dumplings. My son devoured the entire portion in under 10 minutes, which tells you all you need to know about how much he enjoyed them.

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Not in the mood for dumplings? Head to Toast Box on the basement level for a Singapore-style breakfast or snack. Order kaya toast, a butter bun and iced coffee for a simple meal that hits the spot. Jewel Changi Airport is more than a place to spend time before a flight. With a little planning, you can shop for handbags, trainers, beauty buys and gifts, then sit down for a good meal without travelling all over Singapore. For me, that is a pretty good way to make the most of a few hours.

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