Spavacay: Relax, refresh, rejuvenate

The scent of fresh flowers, intoxicating fragrance of indulgent oils and calm, serene energy - a spa promises an immersive and a transformative wellness experience. Designed with comfort and elegance in mind, a spa is a sanctuary that ensures a deep state of relaxation, allowing the patrons to leave behind the mundaneness of city life and instead offers an opportunity to rejuvenate and recover from the chaotic banality of urban life.

Mahesh Natarajan, Senior Vice President, Ananda in the Himalayas, says, “The location of a place of healing needs to be away from the rigmarole of a city life, for one to experience therapeutic change. The spiritual vitality of the Himalayan foothills blends with the mystical energy of Rishikesh and the blessed holiness of the Ganga, making Ananda an ideal nurturing cocoon to heal the mind, body and soul. The palatial estate spread over 100 acres,

overlooking the Gangetic valley on one side, and the snow-clad Himalayan peaks on the other, is truly a slice of well being heaven. The private luxurious villas, well-appointed suites and opulent rooms make Ananda an ideal getaway to destress, detox and rejuvenate.”

Whether you want to jump-start serious weight loss, indulge in daily restorative massages or get a reiki, a sound-healing class or yoga of every flavour,these wanderlust-worthy health and wellness sanctuaries promise much more. Located at an elevation of 8,825 ft. in the Pir Panjal range of the majestic Himalayas, the Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa is spread over seven acres in the pristine pine valley and offers breathtaking views of snowcapped Affarwat peaks. ”The Khyber Spa by L’OCCITANE is a fusion of Indian and Mediterranean well being. It offers luxurious and holistic spa treatments inspired by the rituals of Provence, France. begins with a welcome ritual and then the guest is taken on a relaxing journey, sequenced at every step by soothing and energizing aromas. The voyage continues through massages, relaxing music and herbal teas inspired by Provencal traditions.”

Each spa offers a wide selection of therapeutic, results-driven treatments inspired by ancient techniques. Body rituals that perfectly combine specialised massage techniques and potent essential oils to deliver the ultimate relaxation.

Inspired by the great baths of Pompeii and a labyrinth of corridors leading to private rooms, the AWAY Spa at W Goa promises 14,000 square feet of total relaxation. With eight treatment rooms, a vitality pool, steam room and sauna will help you relax, refresh and unwind.

Therapies with water - containing mineral and medicinal properties are a hit with the masses. A range of lavish, thoughtful and sophisticated spa facilities including hammam-style steam rooms, saunas, aromatherapy experience showers and cooling fountains would help you achieve a glowing complexion, ease those aching muscles and restore balance. Diverse treatments will nourish your body, mind and soul.

Quan Spa at the JW Marriott Juhu embraces one of nature’s purest restorative elements - spring water. Rohit Tiwari, Director of Rooms, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, says, ”We believe in the balance between the nurturing power of water and the natural world it nourishes, granting the opportunity for complete release and mindful growth. Spread over 15,000 sq. ft, the therapy suite is equipped with a large rain and jet shower area and a luxurious freestanding couple’s therapy bathtub, helping the patrons unwind and retrieve the balance of mind, body and soul. Hydrotherapy experience including steam bath, sauna bath, whirlpool and cold plunge, in line with Quan Spa’s underlying philosophy of healing through water.”

Even Aheli spa at The Roseate New Delhi offers picturesque outdoor views from the treatment rooms and a Turkish bath or ‘hammam. Sushma Rai – Cluster Spa Manager, Roseate Hotels & Resorts , says, ”Roseate House houses a couple therapy room with a state of art Jacuzzi and a private balcony attached to each therapy room offering an ideal space for an express head and shoulder massage or foot reflexology.”

Spavacay: Relax, refresh, rejuvenate

Apart from beauty and wellness treatments such as manicures, pedicures, and waxing procedures, a heated indoor pool with chaise lounges to relax on, a sauna, and a steam room, spas offer wellness practices rooted in the traditional Indian sciences of Ayurveda, yoga, Meditation and Vedanta. ”For Ananda’s guests the biggest impact is the ability to look within and the realization that one’s lifestyle needs to be changed to remain active, healthy and rebuild your immune system. Self-awareness of the different parts of your body and the more subtle dimensions of your mind and spirit is something you become aware of while undergoing a wellness program at Ananda. “

How to make the best of your #spavacay

1. Book a treatment

When it comes to pampering yourself, go in for a treatment and don’t forget to book it in advance. Also, remember to spend some time with yourself before you begin the treatment. Quieten your mind for a better and rejuvenating experience.

2. Stay hydrated

Avoid meals at least an hour before or after your massage. Drink plenty of water especially if you’re using the sauna/steam rooms and also after your service to enhance the benefits of your treatments.

3. Be at ease

If you experience any temperature control issues, ask your therapist to look into it. Take slow deep breaths and envision every muscle and pore open up to the treatment and the experience.