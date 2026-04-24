These 6 everyday habits can help you score free flights annually without spending extra

Karthik highlighted that the easiest and most powerful way to boost your points is to use a single card that offers high rewards on all your regular spending, including groceries, utilities, subscriptions, and meals. By using the same card for these purchases, you quickly accumulate points without altering your current habits.

By being intentional with how you spend and manage your payments, everyday transactions can evolve into powerful travel rewards over time. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CRPO, Vernost, shared a few simple habits that can help you earn free flights and save a lot of money on travel.

Whether you are a frequent traveller or not, knowing some of the travel hacks can help you save a lot of money on your trips. A single, consistent financial habit can quietly unlock one of travel’s biggest perks, which is free flights.

Many cards have certain categories that award additional points (travel, eating out, fuel, bills, etc.). Knowing how to use these multipliers lets you change your buying habits slightly to maximise your earnings.

According to Karthik, set up auto-pay for your rent/mortgage, streaming subscriptions ( Netflix , Hulu, etc.), and phone bill. By doing so, you’ll never be late on your payments and will be continually building up your rewards balance without even putting forth any effort.

4. Never miss a payment cycle “It’s crucial to make multiple on-time payments each month on your credit card to avoid interest charges and maintain good standing with lenders, given your solid history of consistent payments”, said Karthik.

5. Convert points into airline miles strategically “When useful, transfer points from hotel partners to airline partners instead of redeeming them for low-value rewards”, advises Karthik. Often, such transfers offer a better redemption value, making it easier to get an airline ticket, either free or at a substantial discount.

6. Stay consistent over time The true benefit of this habit is compounding. Monthly small-dollar purchases add up to significant rewards over time. If used with patience and discipline, you should be able to obtain at least 1 free flight every year as a result of this habit.

By building these simple habits into your financial routine, travel rewards become a natural by-product of everyday life, and you will be stunned by how much you are able to save every day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of an expert with any questions about finances.