From upgrades to lounge access, flight rewards you didn’t know you could claim on every flight
Travel rewards enhance the travel experience manifold. Here are some useful hacks on how you can grab rewards on every flight.
Travel rewards are often equated with frequent flyer miles, but this is no longer accurate in modern times. Most people are unaware of the real hacks due to which they aren’t able to leverage the travel rewards they are eligible for. Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel - Vernost, in an exclusive conversation with HT Lifestyle, shared a few hacks through which you can claim travel rewards you are eligible for.
Also read | Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort
Using payment cards
Karthik Venkataraman highlighted that every flight transaction involves multiple levels of earning opportunities. Besides airline miles, travellers can also earn rewards using various instruments such as credit cards, debit cards, and fintech platforms. This gives rise to another parallel value chain. When leveraged in tandem, this double-earning mechanism helps in accelerating rewards. For instance, several credit cards offer a welcoming bonus or have collaborations with certain airlines, through which you can get discounts and points. Also, remember to pick the right credit card to get maximum benefits.
Access-based privileges
Another area Karthik mentioned is access-based privileges, which are yet to be fully explored. Lounge access, check-in privileges, and extra baggage allowances are no longer exclusive to frequent flyers. Using the right partnerships and platforms, occasional flyers are also able to access these privileges, making travel more comfortable without incurring additional expenses.
Insurance-based rewards
Most travellers are unaware of the insurance-based rewards. According to Karthik, flight transactions involve various types of insurance-based covers, including delays, cancellations, and baggage loss, especially while transacting through certain financial partners. “These are not just add-ons, but real security that travellers should benefit from,” added Karthik.
Using pay points
Karthik highlighted that pay with points is one of the most lucrative facilities that lets users spend their points all at once on travel bookings, without any issues like blackout dates or seat unavailability. This is indicative of a broader change from passive rewards to active rewards.
Partnership rewards
Last but not least, the role of partnerships also provides travellers with the opportunity to earn rewards. Karthik highlighted that, be it hotels, taxis, or in-flight purchases, travel ecosystems are now allowing users to earn across categories, thus transforming a singular travel experience into a multi-dimensional rewards experience.
Karthik concluded that at its heart, travel rewards are no longer just about flying more, but flying smarter. And this is where those who understand this change are set to reap more from each and every experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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