These are the top 10 best cities in the world in 2021

Have you ever wondered which are the best cities in the world? Well, a new poll by international culture and entertainment magazine Time Out answers this exact question. The outlet questioned 27,000 city-dwellers from Melbourne to Madrid, Chicago to Copenhagen and Tel Aviv to Tokyo to find out the best cities in the world. The poll recognises all the great things these places have achieved over the past 18 months during the Covid-19 crisis. They were ranked not solely based on the food and culture but also the community projects, green space, and sustainability projects. In short, the cities which were not only thinking about the now but also the future. Cities that were trying to make life better for the present and next generation.

This year, San Francisco in the US has been ranked number one among the best cities in the world, according to Time Out. The outlet said it is because it had one of the strictest Covid-19 responses in the US. Moreover, businesses got creative to stay afloat, communities thrived with unique aid networks, people helped the needy, and more. San Francisco also led the way in progressive politics, sustainability, pleasant weather that allows for outdoor dining year-round, and hundreds of parklets.

Additionally, Amsterdam and Manchester earned second and third place in the list that features about 37 cities from around the world. Here are the ones that made the top 10:

1. San Francisco, California, United States of America

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands

3. Manchester, United Kingdom

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

5. New York, United States of America

6. Montreal, Canada

7. Prague, Czech Republic

8. Tel Aviv, Israel

9. Porto, Portugal

10. Tokyo, Japan

Other cities that formed the list are Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Barcelona, ​​Melbourne, Sydney, Shanghai, Madrid, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Lisbon, Boston, Milan, Singapore, Miami, Dubai, Beijing, Paris, Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Sao Paulo, Johannesburg, Rome, Moscow, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, and Bangkok.

