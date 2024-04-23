Corporate offsites are a vital aspect of team building, strategising and rejuvenation for organisations worldwide and choosing the right destination for such events plays a crucial role in ensuring their success. Escape the confines of conventional conference rooms and embrace the refreshing breeze and scenic vistas of unexplored paradises for your next corporate offsite event. Top 10 budget-friendly international destinations for corporate offsites (Photo by Skift)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhishek Gupta, Co-Founder and Director and Gavin D’Costa, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Trip Navigator, shared, “When seeking to inspire creativity and foster team bonding, consider budget-friendly international destinations that offer a delightful twist on traditional gatherings. Picture brainstorming sessions accompanied by the soothing sound of waves, team-building activities against the backdrop of stunning mountain views, and networking opportunities framed by breathtaking sunsets. These hidden gems provide the ideal setting for seamlessly blending work and leisure.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

They recommended the top five budget international destinations for corporate offsites.

Pattaya, Thailand: Pattaya, Thailand, emerges as an ideal choice for corporate offsites, offering a vibrant mix of business amenities and leisure attractions. Located just two hours from Bangkok and accessible via three international airports, Pattaya boasts a well-established meetings and conventions infrastructure. With 30 convention centers and a bustling array of world-class hotels, it provides ample options for hosting corporate events of all sizes. Apart from its legendary nightlife, Pattaya offers a plethora of outdoor team-building activities, including beach outings and adventure sports. The city's excellent infrastructure, upscale shopping malls, and diverse dining options further enhance its appeal as a corporate offsite destination. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City stands out as one of Vietnam's premier MICE destinations, blending modern conveniences with rich cultural heritage. Renowned for its well-developed infrastructure, world-class convention facilities and five-star hotels, the city offers an immersive experience for corporate gatherings. Amidst its fascinating history and vibrant culture, Ho Chi Minh City provides ample opportunities for team-building activities and culinary experiences. Voted as Asia's Best MICE Tourism Destination in 2021, the city promises a memorable and enriching offsite experience for corporate teams. Baku, Azerbaijan: Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, offers a unique blend of cultural richness and modern amenities, making it an enticing choice for corporate offsites. Renowned for hosting prestigious events like the Formula 1 Grand Prix and Eurovision Song Contest, Baku provides a dynamic backdrop for team-building activities and corporate gatherings. From horseback riding to mountain jeep safaris, the city offers a diverse range of outdoor experiences for corporate teams. With its ultra-modern hotels and scenic Caspian Sea shores, Baku promises a captivating offsite experience infused with Azerbaijani hospitality. Colombo, Sri Lanka: Colombo, the vibrant capital city of Sri Lanka, presents a treasure trove of opportunities for corporate offsites. With its proximity, ease of access, and an array of MICE facilities, Colombo offers a seamless blend of business and leisure experiences for corporate travellers. From luxury hotels overlooking the Indian Ocean to unique leisure activities and culinary delights, Colombo captivates visitors with its diverse offerings. The city's renowned Taj Samudra Hotel stands as an iconic venue for hosting corporate events, promising unmatched hospitality and world-class amenities. Almaty, Kazakhstan: Nestled in the foothills of the Trans-Ili Alatau Mountain Range, Almaty emerges as a captivating destination for corporate offsites in Central Asia. Boasting a rich history and vibrant cultural scene, the city offers a captivating backdrop for team-building activities and corporate gatherings. With its range of hotels offering large conference rooms and modern amenities, Almaty provides a conducive environment for productive meetings and networking sessions. The Rixos Almaty Hotel stands out as an ideal venue for hosting corporate events, offering a blend of luxury and comfort amidst breathtaking natural surroundings.

The travel experts asserted, “These budget-friendly international destinations offer corporate teams an array of opportunities to connect, collaborate, and unwind in inspiring settings. With their unique blend of business amenities, cultural experiences, and outdoor attractions, they promise unforgettable offsite experiences tailored to the needs of modern organizations. Whether it's exploring the vibrant streets of Ho Chi Minh City or soaking in the scenic beauty of Almaty, these destinations hold the key to unlocking corporate offsite success.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, revealed that the tourism sector in India has observed a surge in both domestic and international travel, with a significant portion coming from the middle-class demographic. According to him, following are the top 5 destinations for Indian travellers -

1. Thailand: Renowned for its favourable exchange rates, Thailand offers a blend of vibrant city life in Bangkok, picturesque beaches in Phuket and cultural experiences in Chiang Mai, making it an appealing and affordable choice.

2. Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka is filled with stunning beaches, historical sites, and lush hill stations, catering to varied preferences from urban adventures in Colombo to tranquil retreats in Nuwara Eliya. To an Indian traveller’s ease, the country is just a short flight away and can also be reached through the waters.

3. Bhutan: Known for its happiness index and pristine landscapes, Bhutan offers opportunities to explore monasteries, Himalayan vistas, and local cuisines, making it a great blend for travel enthusiasts. It is accessible via road travel from Kolkata as well as Siliguri.

4. Nepal: Nepal offers exhilarating trekking experiences at affordable prices, attracting adventurers seeking outdoor escapades. Also famous for its majestic Himalayan peaks, it is a perfect destination for wellness and leisure, when looking at regenerating your energy.

5. Oman: Nestled in the Arabian Peninsula, Oman boasts diverse attractions including beaches, wildlife, and historical sites, with its capital Muscat emerging as a budget-friendly destination for Indian travellers. The country also offers great experiences to immerse in Arab culture and culinary delights.

These destinations offer a range of experiences catering to different interests and budgets, making them popular choices among Indian travellers, while being pocket-friendly.