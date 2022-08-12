Top 5 romantic places to visit where Bollywood celebrities proposed to their sweethearts

The concept of the ideal proposal has evolved over time. Proposals frequently make for the most memorable tales, whether they involve lavish vacations or just a simple proposal at your favourite cafe. And when it comes to romance and proposals, Bollywood leaves no stone unturned. We have a lot of Bollywood love stories to reflect on and treasure. Therefore, if you are having a passionate love affair and desire to take the next step, take inspiration from these Bollywood superstars and the exotic destinations where they planned the ideal proposals. (Also read: Perfect destinations to exchange vows)

1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Maasai Mara

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy proposal at Maasai Mara.

Ranbir proposed to Alia Bhatt in the most romantic way possible in their favourite location in Kenya's Maasai Mara. The couple had a special connection with the place, so he chose to propose to her in Maasai Mara in Kenya while carrying the ring with him. Nothing could be more romantic than surprising your love with a ring in the middle of a jungle.

2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Greece

Priyanka Chopra had a fairy tale proposal in Crete in Greece. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra received a fairy tale proposal from Nick Jonas in Crete in Greece. In order to choose the ideal ring, the singer closed down a Tiffany & Co. store in London. Then he took Priyanka Chopra on a vacation off to Crete where he popped the question with the ideal ring.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Paris

Kareena Kapoor Khan was elegantly proposed to by Saif Ali Khan in Paris. (Unsplash)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was elegantly proposed to by the nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan. During their casual trip to Paris, he proposed to his ladylove. They were in the Notre Dame Church when he popped the question.

4. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Juhu Beach

Shah Rukh khan proposed to Gauri Khan at Juhu beach, Mumbai. (Pinterest)

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been together for more than 25 years, making them the definition of relationship goals. At Juhu Beach in Mumbai, The King of Romance got down on one knee and asked Gauri Khan to marry him.

5. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja: New York

Sonam Kapoor was proposed to by Anand Ahuja in New York. (Instagram)

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor was proposed to by her enterpreneur husband Anand Ahuja in New York. Anand proposed to his ladylove by getting down on one knee on a street in New York in August 2017 after dating for a year.

