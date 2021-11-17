Perfect destinations to exchange vows

Weddings are beautiful, a day filled with love and celebration. Dreamy aesthetics, ethereal and fairytale vibes emanating from beautiful destinations, makes for an eternal experience. With rumours of the upcoming marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal right around the corner, it has been speculated that the couple will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur. Though they may have chosen their destination, allow us to walk you through the process and help you narrow down the perfect place for a destination wedding.

Many couples are planning destination weddings differently in the post-pandemic era. “The guest lists have reduced, couples are preferring intimate weddings at beautiful destinations which also turn into an extended holiday after a year of sitting at home. Apart from focusing on cleanliness, hygiene coupled with things like colour schemes, couples want to spend more time on experiences together.” says Pawan Chawla, wedding planner.

A small guest list also means much more quality time with each attendee, destination weddings allow couples and their closest family and friends a one-of-a-kind experience without any stress “While many people follow the stereotypical way of tying the knot in their home towns, others live the fantasy, a once-in-a-lifetime fairytale destination wedding blending with travelling, experiencing a new culture with family and friends,” says Shruti Khandare, a model and influencer.

“There is no doubt that the Q4 season is a boom for the wedding industry as the demand for destination weddings has gone up after the relief from the pandemic restrictions,” says Anam Zubair, Associate Director of Marketing - WeddingWire India, a part of The Knot Worldwide.

“The concept of relaxed, luxurious, and experiential weddings is gaining demand, but the definition of a destination wedding varies from couple to couple. As we are aware that international travel restrictions are imposed, couples that were opting for luxurious destinations like Maldives, Bali have now shifted to destinations within the country,” she adds.

Time to say ‘I do’ in the most picturesque destination. Soak in the splendour of these destinations while you are on a location recce for your wedding. We bring you a list of cities that will not only make your special day memorable but will also make you the talk of the town. From sun kissed beaches to opulent palaces, scenic mountains to ancient forts, India has everything to offer for an unforgettable wedding ceremony.

1. Udaipur

When it comes to destination weddings, none like the city of lakes, Udaipur. Getting hitched against the backdrop of opulent palaces, beautiful lakes and clear blue skies sounds perfect. “The city promises a regal ceremony for every couple. The wedding pictures would come out colourful and vibrant - every bride’s dream,” says Sidharth Taneja, wedding planner. A destination wedding in Udaipur for 150 guests will cost anywhere between ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore.

Best venues for destination weddings: Fort Fatehgarh Udaipur, is located amid Aravalli hills; City Palace is atop a hill and boasts of Mughal and Rajasthani architectural style; Taj Lake Palace is located in the middle of Lake Pichola and is an ideal destination

2. Jaipur

From majestic forts to royal palaces, the pink city is a dream destination. It is the grandeur of the city that lends itself to be one of the most popular destination wedding locations. “Jaipur which already is a popular wedding destination, is seeing decent bookings for winter weddings. We have realised that Jaipur is finding takers for not just lavish luxury weddings but upper middle-class couples too,” says Vishal Lonkar - General Manager, Brand Development, Renest Hotels and Resorts. Folk dancers, sarangi players and local pagdi-walas would love to make your important day memorable. The cost of a wedding with 150 guests in Jaipur would range from ₹75 lakh to ₹1.5 crore.

Best venues: Rambagh Palace, is an ideal place, fit for a royal wedding; Jai Mahal Palace, a heritage property will make your special day memorable; Alsisar Mahal with its beautiful architecture, depicting medieval Rajasthani motifs is a great choice.

3. Agra

Nothing better than the symbol of love- Taj Mahal as the backdrop for the most romantic wedding destination. “Agra that houses the Taj Mahal- the ultimate symbol of love - is one of the most romantic sought-after destination wedding preferences for the new bride and groom. Agra thanks to its fabled history promises conjugal bliss for the duo. The city somehow manages to instill that feeling to embark the journey of married life from here. Moreover, tying the nuptial knot in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal is in itself an epochal postcard moment to cherish for life,” says Rahul Joshi, General Manager, Taj Hotel and Convention Centre, Agra.The budget to host a wedding in Agra for 100 guests would range from ₹24 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Best venues: Inspired by Mughal architecture, Amarvilas is a favourite of all; A boutique grand heritage hotel which overlooks the Taj Mahal, the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and many monuments of Agra, can it get more romantic? We guess no!

4. Goa

Grand churches, silver sands, old-style Portuguese mansions standing tall amid paddy fields and tall coconut trees are picturesque and heralds romanticism in the air. A ceremony on sandy beaches against the backdrop of a fiery copper hued sunset, you and your guests will remember for a lifetime. With wedding packages, the price will range from ₹50- ₹70 lakh in Goa.

Best venues: Resorts located on Utorda beach in South Goa are everyone’s dream destination; Looking for a bespoke and exquisite experience, a wedding in Alila Diwa situated on Gonsua Beach would be a perfect choice

5. Kerala

God’s own country has a lot to offer when it comes to being the best destination for a wedding. From the backwaters of Alleppey to the beaches of Kovalam, it is the perfect backdrop for a wedding. What’s more, a party on a houseboat and South Indian cuisine on banana leaves, and you have a taste of the rich Indian heritage.

Best venues: Kumarakom Lake resort is situated along the bank of Lake Vembanand; The Raviz Kovalam adorns a traditional Kerela flavour with a hint of contemporary art and overlooks the beautiful Arabian Sea

6. Rishikesh

Taking the saat pheras on the shores of the pious Ganga River sounds mesmerising, doesn’t it? Rishikesh is a perfect destination. Chanting of mantras and ringing of bells will just add to the mesmerising environment. “In Rishikesh too, the holy pristine river town has seen traction for pre-nuptial ceremonies. Honeymooners are also closing down on this destination to kick start their married lives,” says Kush Kapoor, CEO Roseate Hotels and Resorts.A wedding in Rishikesh for 50 guests can cost between ₹3 lakh to ₹80 lakh.

Best venues: Aloha On The Ganges, Tapovan is a popular choice among those looking to tie the knot against the backdrop of tranquil waters; resorts near the Laxman Jhula promise a romantic view with the sun setting over the glistening waters of the Ganges.

Things to keep in mind

Choice of location

Picking the perfect location is of utmost importance. Hills, beaches or royal palace, choose beforehand. Also, check the weather forecast, you wouldn’t want your guests cribbing about the weather conditions.

Connectivity

Choose a destination that is accessible to all and is not too expensive. Information regarding how to best get there should be given prior to the wedding. Also, ensure contact details of local travel operators are given. Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO & Founder, Savaari Car Rentals, adds, “The current Indian wedding industry is estimated to be a $50 billion market. The annual growth of the market over the years has been commendable with the advent of ‘destination weddings’ in India. While a decade ago, renting luxury cars during weddings was confined to the affluent families, today the middle and upper-middle-class families are also hopping on to the trend for that Insta-perfect wedding. Destination wedding hotspots are Udaipur, Bikaner, Neemrana Fort, Jim Corbett and Manesar in North India and Kovalam, Alleppey and Goa in the South”

Hire local vendors

Employing the services of local vendors won’t increase the expenditure of the wedding. Local decorators and caterers would understand the terrain and the place better and will work according to your theme.