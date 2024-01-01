close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Tourists flock to witness last sunrise of the year in Kanyakumari

Tourists flock to witness last sunrise of the year in Kanyakumari

ANI
Jan 01, 2024

Situated at the southernmost point of the Indian subcontinent and mainland India, Kanyakumari is often dubbed as 'The Land's End.'

Tourists have started flocking to witness the last sunrise of the year in Kanyakumari, one of the most popular tourist destinations and pilgrimage centres in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, New Year's eve. Located at the southernmost tip of the Indian subcontinent and the southernmost city in mainland India, it is referred to as 'The Land's End' and is famous for its unique sunrise and sunset points. Tourists say the sunset at Kanyakumari looks ethereal, with an orange background and the sound of the waves hitting the rocks.

Renowned for its distinctive sunrise and sunset viewpoints, Kanyakumari holds a reputation for being the southernmost city on the subcontinent.(Unsplash)
Others say it's a breathtaking experience, with the setting sun against a bright blue sky and blue waters. The other sources of attraction at the destination include the 41-metre (133 ft) Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial off the coast. Policemen have been deployed for protection and to guide the tourists who have arrived at Kanyakumari to enjoy the sunset. Similarly, on the eve of the new year in Kanyakumari, the District Superintendent of Police has warned that if the youth disturb the traffic in two-wheelers in the name of Reels, their licence will be revoked.

The District Superintendent of Police in Kanyakumari has issued a warning on the eve of the new year that youths who cause traffic disturbances while riding two-wheelers while making 'reels' will have their licence revoked. With just a few hours remaining for the New Year's Eve celebration, cities nationwide have devised traffic advisories for revellers to brave and beat the road congestion.

State police have also deployed personnel to prevent untoward incidents amid the celebration. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued their traffic advisory for New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital well in advance. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the police wrote, "Naye saal par nahi karna mix drink and drive...Naye saal mein safely karo apne ghar mein arrive," (Don't mix drink and drive in the new year and arrive safely at your home).

"The deployment will be at important locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson lane, Hauz Khas and other crowded places," added the police.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
