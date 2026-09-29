Tried and tested: I took the new Alpine Club Helix suitcase to Goa, and here is everything you need to know!

I have reviewed more than 25 suitcases by now, and I think that has made me extremely picky about luggage. I notice the wheels, the weight, how much I can stuff inside, how the trolley feels and even the pockets that are missing. So, when the new Alpine Club Helix Navy 65 cm suitcase came to me, I was quite curious.

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Alpine Club is a new sub-brand from Swiss Military, a brand whose luggage I have used before, and this was a brand-new launch. I was also among the first few people to actually take one on a trip, so Goa became its first proper test.

My first thoughts after unboxing it

If you have used Swiss Military luggage before, I think the first thing you will notice when you unbox an Alpine Club suitcase is that this feels quite different. Swiss Military has always felt very premium and classic to me. Alpine Club is clearly trying to do something different. It is younger, more fashionable and a little more playful.

When I first saw the Helix, I really liked how it looked. Mine came in navy blue with reddish detailing around the zipper, and the colour combination was so chic. It was also different enough that I could spot my suitcase quite easily on the baggage belt, which is always a plus. Look a little closer, though, and you can tell that this is not trying to be the same product as the original Swiss Military luggage. The little details show you where the brand is moving into a more accessible category.

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{{^usCountry}} But the hardware still felt great, and that was probably the first thing that made me happy about the suitcase. Swiss Military may have created a separate, younger range, but it has paid attention to the bits that really matter when you actually start travelling with luggage. The one I unboxed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the hardware still felt great, and that was probably the first thing that made me happy about the suitcase. Swiss Military may have created a separate, younger range, but it has paid attention to the bits that really matter when you actually start travelling with luggage. The one I unboxed {{/usCountry}}

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I received the Alpine Club Helix Navy in the 65 cm size, so this is your regular medium-sized check-in suitcase. It is made from 100% polypropylene and weighs 3.6 kg. You get a metal trolley with a push-button handle, a three-dial combination lock and 360-degree rotatable wheels.

Inside, it is quite straightforward. One side has a full zipper compartment while the other is an open compartment where you can pack and secure your clothes. This is where I had my first small complaint.

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There are not too many smaller pockets inside the zippered section, and I missed those. I like having smaller compartments for all the random things that somehow end up inside my suitcase. But I will admit that I have been spoiled for choice after reviewing 25-plus suitcases. I now tend to find something missing in almost every suitcase. I honestly do not think there will ever be one where I say, yes, this is the perfect suitcase, and I would change absolutely nothing.

I took it to Goa for three days and did not baby it

The real test was my weekend trip to Goa. I did not put a cover on it. I did not do anything special to protect it. I checked it in and used it exactly the way I normally use my luggage because that is the only way I can actually tell how well a suitcase works for me. And it worked really well.

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Here is what I noticed during those three days.

The wheels were great. This matters a lot to me because a suitcase can look fantastic, but if I am struggling to move it once it is full, I am already irritated. I had no such issue here.

I overstuffed it on my way home. I did a little shopping in Goa, so there was definitely more going into the suitcase on my return. It managed the extra load really well.

The trolley hardware felt good throughout. This is one area where I really did feel the Swiss Military connection. The hardware did not feel like the place where the brand had tried to cut costs.

The colour grew on me even more during the trip. Navy is easy to travel with, but that reddish zipper detailing gave it just enough personality. I could also spot it quickly on the baggage belt.

I still wanted more pockets. Give me little compartments inside a suitcase, and I will use every single one of them. This one could definitely have given me a few more.

My one concern is the weight

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This is something I would think about before buying the 65 cm version. The suitcase itself weighs 3.6 kg. If I am travelling with only one medium suitcase, I personally prefer something in the 2 to 2.5 kg range. With airline baggage limits, that extra kilo matters to me. I would rather have another kilo available for clothes, shoes or all the things I inevitably buy during a trip.

If I am travelling with cabin luggage as well, I am much less concerned about it. Then I can divide my things between the two bags and the 3.6 kg starting weight does not bother me quite as much.

And then there is the price

At ₹11,333, this is not cheap. And I think this is where you need to know exactly what you are paying for. There are cheaper polypropylene suitcases that can compete with this one on shell quality and styling. If I were buying purely because I liked the way the suitcase looked, I would probably compare a few more options before spending this much.

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But Swiss Military does hardware very well, and that showed here too. The wheels worked beautifully, the trolley felt good, and even after I overstuffed the suitcase for my return flight, I had no issues moving it around. For me, that is the difference.

If looks are your only priority, you have plenty of choice. If good hardware is high on your list, Alpine Club starts making much more sense.

Who should buy the Alpine Club Helix?

I think this is for someone who wants the reliability associated with Swiss Military hardware but does not necessarily want the very classic styling of the original range. It is also for someone who likes luggage to have a little personality. The colours and detailing make Alpine Club feel younger and more fun. I would just keep the 3.6 kg weight in mind, especially if you tend to pack right up to your airline allowance like I often do.

If you are a Swiss Military loyalist, is Alpine Club for you?

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This is actually the most interesting part for me. I like that Swiss Military has not simply changed what its original luggage looks and feels like to appeal to another customer. It has created Alpine Club as a separate range.

If you love Swiss Military because you want that extremely premium, luxurious and classic feel, I would still go for the original Swiss Military luggage. But maybe you trust Swiss Military and like its hardware, yet find its luggage a little too classic for your personal style. That is where Alpine Club comes in.

The new range feels funkier, cooler and more playful. It gives you colours and styling that you may not necessarily associate with Swiss Military luggage, while still retaining the hardware quality I expected from the brand. And I actually really like that distinction.

Alpine Club Helix Navy 65 cm specifications

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Specifications Collection Helix Colour Navy Type Hard top trolley luggage Size 65 cm Dimensions 41 x 26 x 65 cm Net weight 3.6 kg Material 100 percent polypropylene Trolley Metal trolley with push button handle Wheels 360 degree rotatable wheels Lock Three dial combination lock Interior One zippered compartment and one open compartment Quantity One unit

After three days in Goa, I liked the Helix. I liked the colour; I loved how smoothly the wheels worked; the hardware did exactly what I expected it to do, and it handled my return trip overpacking without giving me trouble.

Would I have liked it to be lighter? Absolutely. Would I add more pockets inside? Yes.

But that is probably me after reviewing far too many suitcases and having a very specific list of things I now expect from my luggage.

What I like most about Alpine Club is that it does not feel like Swiss Military trying to make its existing luggage something it is not. It feels like a separate, more playful option for someone who likes the quality associated with the brand but wants to have a little more fun with the suitcase they take to the airport.

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