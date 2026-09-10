Tried and Tested: Why packing just two pairs of footwear is the ultimate wedding hack

Destination weddings have a habit of turning reasonable packing lists into full-blown suitcase chaos. Throw in a Haldi, a Mehendi, a Sangeet, the main ceremony, and a recovery brunch, and you are suddenly staring at five distinct outfits, a mountain of jewellery, and a mountain of footwear to match. I used to pack a dedicated pair of shoes for every single look. This time, I set a strict rule. Take just two handcrafted options from House of Vitti and see if they could survive a full wedding itinerary.

Here is what went into the bag

Ghunghroo Ballet Juttis: Bright pink and deep teal silk panels, gold threadwork, mirror accents, and tiny brass bells.

Midnight Bloom Kolhapuris: A black leather base featuring green, plum, and maroon threadwork with subtle gold highlights.

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Here is how those two pairs carried me through three days of celebrations without a single blister.

Why my daytime footwear handled the heat better than expected

The Midnight Bloom Kolhapuris quickly became the most used pair in my daytime wardrobe. A black base pairs naturally with a broad range of tones, while the detailed stitching keeps the shoe from feeling plain. For the Haldi, I wore them with a mustard yellow sharara set. The dark base grounded the bright yellow fabric and kept the outfit from looking like a single block of colour. By the afternoon Mehendi, I swapped into a floral co-ord set with wide-leg trousers. The hand-stitched details on the Kolhapuris fit right into the relaxed, bohemian mood of the setup.

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{{^usCountry}} Open-toed flats are a practical win for daytime functions. Sitting still for three hours while henna sets is annoying enough without wearing stiff footwear that restricts your feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Open-toed flats are a practical win for daytime functions. Sitting still for three hours while henna sets is annoying enough without wearing stiff footwear that restricts your feet. {{/usCountry}}

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House of Vitti - Kolhapuri Flat Sandals

The pair that kept me dancing until 3 am with no foot pain

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The Ghunghroo Ballet Juttis were my answer to the high-energy evening events. I paired them with an ivory-and-gold lehenga for the Sangeet. Rather than adding another heavy gold accessory, I let the pink and teal silk bring the colour. The contrast against the pale fabric was sharp but didn't clash. The real test came during the Baraat. Dancing on hard tiled floors for hours usually calls for an emergency shoe swap, but the double-cushioned soles held up. I walked away without a single shoe bite or sore arch, and the light chime from the ghungroos added a fun, rhythmic feel on the dance floor. It was the exact moment I realised high heels had no place at a destination event.

How to style one pair of juttis for both modern and traditional looks

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The Ghunghroo Ballet Juttis went back on for the main ceremony, paired this time with a deep teal and gold silk saree. The teal panels on the shoes matched the weave of the fabric naturally, making the whole look feel thought-out without being overly matched. By the post-wedding brunch, my feet needed a complete reset. I threw on a simple linen fusion maxi dress and brought back the Midnight Bloom Kolhapuris. After days of heavy silks, the combination felt clean, easy, and understated.

How comfortable were these 2 pairs of footwear?

Comfort matters a lot to me because I have flat feet, so I am usually careful about spending hours in festive footwear. A destination wedding means plenty of standing, walking and dancing, which is when pretty shoes can quickly become a bad decision.

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The Midnight Bloom Kolhapuris were my favourite way to ditch the heels. The open-toe design worked well for daytime functions, while the flat silhouette meant I could stay comfortable without losing the festive feel. The detailed embroidery and beads also made them look dressy enough for my Haldi and Mehendi outfits.

The Ghunghroo Ballet Juttis surprised me just as much. Their double-cushioned sole made a real difference during the Sangeet and Baraat, especially when I ended up dancing for more than four hours.

I could skip the heels and still feel properly dressed for every function. The Kolhapuris handled the day, the juttis handled the night, and my feet were very happy with that arrangement.

Destination wedding footwear

The practical way to ditch excess footwear

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Packing light for a wedding comes down to four basic rules:

Pick contrasting bases: One vibrant pair for heavy embellishments; one dark, versatile pair for daytime prints and neutral fabrics. Prioritise sole cushioning: If a shoe cannot handle four continuous hours of standing, leave it at home. Stick to flexible colour palettes: Pink, teal, black, and antique gold cover almost every shade in traditional wear. Choose breathable cuts for daytime: Open toes save your feet during long outdoor functions.

Packing just two functional pairs eliminated the usual morning panic of matching accessories. It kept my luggage light, my feet comfortable, and my outfits balanced from start to finish.

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