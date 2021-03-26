Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Vaccinated Israeli tourists won't have to do week-long quarantine in Greece
travel

Vaccinated Israeli tourists won't have to do week-long quarantine in Greece

On Thursday, Greece lifted the one-week quarantine rule for those Israeli travellers who have received the Covid-19 vaccine. However, they will still have to submit a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to travel.
Reuters, Athens
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Greece lifts week-long quarantine for vaccinated Israeli tourists(Unsplash)

Greece on Thursday lifted a one-week quarantine rule for Israeli travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 and test negative, the civil aviation authority said.

Israeli travellers who show a certificate proving that their inoculation was completed two weeks ago and a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to travel to Greece will not need to quarantine for a week, the Greek civil aviation authority said in an advisory on Thursday.

The new rule will be in force until April 5, it said.

Under current rules, all foreigners arriving in Greece should test negative and quarantine for seven days. For passengers from Britain and the United Arab Emirates, a second negative test is required before they exit the one-week quarantine.

Greece plans to open its tourism sector, a key growth driver for the economy, to people who are vaccinated against Covid-19, have antibodies or test negative from May.

Israel has administered two doses of Covid-19 vaccine to more than half its population, the health minister said on Thursday, a world-beating rollout that has helped the country emerge from pandemic closures.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2021 likely to be more about leisure travel: Survey

United Kingdom might need tougher border rules very soon, says Boris Johnson

Beyond the coronavirus pandemic: London's Tube battles to stay on track

Norway imposes tougher measures to curb spike in British variant of Covid-19
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greece quarantine rule travellers israel covid-19 vaccination
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP