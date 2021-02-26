Vaccination passports: Digital travel pass likely available before summer
According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, digital vaccination passports likely available before summer to allow people to travel in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Digital vaccination certificates enabling people to travel in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic will probably be available before the summer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a virtual EU summit.
"Everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate," Merkel told a press conference on Thursday, adding the EU Commission would need around three months to create the technical basis for such documents.