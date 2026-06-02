Valley of Flowers trek is open for tourists: Best time to visit, itinerary, and all you need to know if you visit

The Valley of Flowers trek is one of the most well-known in India. Every year, nature and mountain lovers eagerly await the monsoon season, when the wildflowers bloom, to visit this scenic destination. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this trek is home to rare flowers, including the sacred Brahma Kamal, that you won’t see growing like this anywhere else in the world.

The park is open from June 1 to October 31, but the most vibrant floral displays and best trekking conditions are in July and August.(euttaranchal)

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On June 1, the trek opened for the 2026 season, ready to welcome tourists from across the globe. Nestled deep between tall mountains, with the Pushpavati River flowing right through it and the stunning Tipra Glacier viewpoint at the far end, the Valley of Flowers is a must-visit destination. So, if you plan to go on the hike, here's everything you should know.

Why is the Valley of Flowers so popular?

Iconic Valley of Flowers National Park reopens for tourist. (Photo by Twitter/archeohistories)

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from being surrounded by captivating nature, the trek is also popular among tourists because they can climb to one of the world’s highest Gurudwaras, Hemkund Sahib, which is perched by a sacred lake at 14,000 ft above sea level. From here, you get a stunning view of Ghangaria and the Valley of Flowers far below, while standing at the edge of a huge glacial lake right near the gurudwara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from being surrounded by captivating nature, the trek is also popular among tourists because they can climb to one of the world’s highest Gurudwaras, Hemkund Sahib, which is perched by a sacred lake at 14,000 ft above sea level. From here, you get a stunning view of Ghangaria and the Valley of Flowers far below, while standing at the edge of a huge glacial lake right near the gurudwara. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from its cultural relevance, the Valley of Flowers trek is moderate on the difficulty scale, making it a perfect choice for beginners with a fairly good fitness level. The trek usually spans 6 days, and the highest altitude on your journey is approximately 14,107 ft. Best time to visit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from its cultural relevance, the Valley of Flowers trek is moderate on the difficulty scale, making it a perfect choice for beginners with a fairly good fitness level. The trek usually spans 6 days, and the highest altitude on your journey is approximately 14,107 ft. Best time to visit {{/usCountry}}

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The park is open from June 1 to October 31, but the most vibrant floral displays and best trekking conditions are in July and August.

However, from July to September, new flowers bloom each week. Even in June, before peak bloom, the lush greenery and mountain views are stunning. The valley is home to more than 500 documented flower species.

Trekking route

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The trek usually begins from Govindghat. You can drive or take a shared cab to Pulna, which is 4 km and the last motorable village. From Pulna, it's a 10 km trek to Ghangaria, and from there a 3.5 km trek leads you into the Valley of Flowers. The trail is scenic but can be slippery during rain, so proper trekking gear is recommended. It's best to start early, as overnight stays are not allowed in the valley.

Entry timings: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

How to reach

Nearest airport: Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun (about 295 km from Govindghat). From here, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach Govindghat. Nearest railway station: Rishikesh, around 270 km from Govindghat. Regular buses and taxis are available from Rishikesh to Joshimath/Govindghat. By road: Govindghat is well connected to major towns like Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun. Shared jeeps and buses ply regularly during the season.

Entry fee

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Before beginning your trek to the Valley of Flowers National Park, you are required to pay an entry fee at the Forest Department checkpoint near Ghangaria.

For Indian nationals: ₹ 150 per person for a three-day pass and ₹ 50 per person for each additional day.

150 per person for a three-day pass and 50 per person for each additional day. Foreign nationals: ₹ 600 per person for a three-day pass and ₹ 250 per person for each additional day.

600 per person for a three-day pass and 250 per person for each additional day. For Hemkund Sahib: You can register online via WhatsApp. Save the number +91 8394833833 in your contacts, send the message "Yatra", and follow the step-by-step automated prompts to submit your details.

Key things to remember

Carry a valid government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, or driver's license, to obtain the entry fee and permit.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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