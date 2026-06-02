British woman praises Vande Bharat's clean, peaceful ride for family's first train journey in India: Watch video

A British family of five who go by The Hutchinson Family on Instagram shared their experience travelling from Delhi to Jaipur on the Vande Bharat train. The video was posted in October 2025 and has since amassed 4.5 million views. British family documents their first Indian train ride. The travel vlog documents their first train journey in India, capturing their excitement as they board just in time and explore the surprisingly clean and well-managed compartments. Also Read | Man calls Vande Bharat journey from Chennai to Bengaluru ‘the worst’: Kids kept kicking him as parents 'stayed silent' In the video, they also highlight the train's dual toilet system– one Indian-style and one Western-style – along with charging sockets and free bottled water, praising the hospitality onboard. The calm atmosphere and clean surroundings show a refreshing image of modern Indian railway travel. British family's first rail journey The video begins with the mom sharing her family's frantic yet successful attempt to catch the train just by the ‘skin of their teeth.’ Documenting the experience of travelling in an engine train for the first time, she calls the experience ‘actually pretty nice.’

She shared, “First of all, you have got an Indian style toilet, and then you have got the western-style toilet, which I've already used, and we're in a nice spot…So, here's the train, nice and clean. Everyone's sitting here. It's quite peaceful. And then the girls (her daughters) are set up here. They've even got a table.” "This is really, really cool. Down here, there are sockets for absolutely everything. We've also got a free drink of water, supplied to us fresh. It is actually pretty nice. We found space up there for our luggage," she added. Moreover, despite a brief struggle to fit their 28 kg suitcase among overhead bags, the woman and her husband applauded the smooth ride and friendly co-passengers, calling the experience “really cool”. The price and the food