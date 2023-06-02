Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday inaugurated its non-stop flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow Airport.

Vistara launches non-stop Mumbai-London flight, will be operated 5 times a week (HT Photo)

The flight on the new route will be operated five times a week with a Boeing 787 (Dreamliner) aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is set to be merged with Air India, which is also now owned by the Mumbai-based salt-to-steel conglomerate.

"This new route, at convenient departure and arrival timings, is in line with our continued efforts towards offering more flexibility and ease to our customers," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara, said.

Mumbai-London route is a historically significant route for trade, business and leisure alike, Kanan said, adding that while Mumbai is the financial capital of India, London holds critical importance in the global financial world and is a popular destination for travel and tourism from India.

The airline currently has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, 1 Boeing 737-800NG and 4 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and has flown more than 45 million customers since starting operations in January 2015.

