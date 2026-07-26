Walk in Odysseus' footsteps: Visit 5 real-life destinations behind Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, from Ithaca to Troy

Christopher Nolan's cinematic retelling of the tale of Odysseus – the king of Ithaca – in The Odyssey has ignited people's interest in Homer's epic poem. The movie was filmed across five countries and shot on IMAX cameras in landscapes that are at once otherworldly and stunning. But the great things about all these locations are that you can actually visit most of them. Here's a list of destinations in The Odyssey, why you should visit them, and what to see there:

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Ithaca, Greece

Ithaca, the home of Odysseus and the reason he suffers for ten years, is an island that still exists and is also known today as Ithaki. Although it wasn’t used for filming by Nolan, this rugged island, steeped in history and strewn with ancient sites, is well worth visiting. Here, you can admire Italian architect Bruno Mazzali’s magical model of Odysseus’ Palace, seek out the clay mask inscribed with "prayer to Odysseus" at the archaeological museum, or hike up to Homer’s School.

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The School of Homer -- a possible candidate for the site of Odysseus' palace.

Messenia, Greece

{{^usCountry}} Christopher Nolan filmed extensively in Messenia, the region where Odysseus’ son Telemachus hunts for news of his father. It is a region in the southwestern part of the Peloponnese peninsula on the Greek mainland. It includes cities such as Kalamata. For an immersive experience, visit Nestor’s beautifully conserved Bronze Age Palace, swim in the gorgeous Voidokilia Bay, or hike to Nestor’s Cave. Troy, Turkey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Christopher Nolan filmed extensively in Messenia, the region where Odysseus’ son Telemachus hunts for news of his father. It is a region in the southwestern part of the Peloponnese peninsula on the Greek mainland. It includes cities such as Kalamata. For an immersive experience, visit Nestor’s beautifully conserved Bronze Age Palace, swim in the gorgeous Voidokilia Bay, or hike to Nestor’s Cave. Troy, Turkey {{/usCountry}}

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The Odyssey begins in Troy, and if you are a fan of Homer's work or enjoyed Nolan's cinematic version, then the city of Troy should be a must-visit for you. The ancient city of Ilium, in what is now Hisarlik in northwestern Turkey, has been identified as the site of Troy since at least the seventh century BCE. Walking the ruins today and layered excavations is an astonishing experience. Don't miss visiting the archaeological site of Troy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A facsimile of the Trojan Horse in the port city of Çanakkale, Turkey.

Favignana, Italy

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The Favignana islands, situated approximately 18 kilometres west of the coast of Sicily, are linked to some of the most dramatic episodes in Odysseus’ journey. It is where scholars believe Odysseus made landfall to resupply after the Cyclops episode. The island’s crystalline waters, sleepy fishing villages, and sense of calm are a must-visit. You can also check out the Archaeological Museum in Syracuse.

Malta

An archipelago in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African coast, Malta has numerous fortresses, megalithic temples, and the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum, a historical landmark and a subterranean complex of halls and burial chambers dating to 4000 BC. After losing his entire crew to the rage of the sun god Helios, Odysseus alone survives and reaches Ogygia, the island of the nymph Calypso. And Malta has long been associated with Ogygia.