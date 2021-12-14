Water baby Ileana D'Cruz in white bikini sunbathes and goes for a sea dip in Maldives: All pics inside

Actor Ileana D'Cruz may be back from the Maldives, but she is still in a vacation state of mind. Many Bollywood celebrities made the island nation their go-to destination for enjoying the sun, sand and sea during this past year. Several stars like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jetted off to the island nation for a scenic holiday. Ileana also went there for a relaxed holiday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ileana chilled like a villain in the Maldives. She has been sharing back to back photos of herself taking a dip in the sea or enjoying a sunny day by the beach. On Monday, December 13, the actor shared another set of throwback photos and talked about the joys of sunbathing and swimming in the sea.

"There's no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean," Ileana captioned her post and used the hashtags #waterbaby, #beachbum, #islandgirlforlife and #majormissing. And we absolutely agree with her words. Keep scrolling to look at Ileana's photos. Warning: You may feel a sudden urge to pack your bags and jet off to the beach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Ileana D'Cruz in red bikini set enjoys a dip in the sea at Maldives: Pic inside

Ileana wore a classy white bikini set for the sunbathing session. The swimsuit set features a strapless white bikini top with a sweetheart neckline and an overlapping front. She teamed it with high waist bikini bottoms featuring a silver faux buckle in the middle.

Ileana D'Cruz enjoying in the Maldives.

Ileana teamed the pristine white swimsuit with a sleek and dainty silver body chain. Side parted open locks, suntanned skin, and a glowing face completed the star's beach bum look.

Earlier, Ileana had shared another set of photos in the same bikini with the caption, "Sun and the sea all to myself."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some other posts shared by Ileana that show her having the time of her life in the Maldives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She has Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda and a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama that stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the pipeline.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter