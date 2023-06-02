Which are Canada's top five happiest cities?

The pursuit of happiness is what drives people to work hard, travel, spend time with loved ones, engage in variety of hobbies and do other things. One of the major objectives of every person's life is to stay happy. While some say that happiness is a state of mind, it's not just that. Several factors influence one's happiness. The factors that affect happiness can be economic, social, political and environmental too. Where one resides in a particular country can also be a factor in the level of one's happiness.

Image for representation(Getty Images)

Canada which is the second largest country in the world and home to almost 40 million people, ranked 14th in the World Happiness Index 2023. One question which intrigues people is in such a big country which province ranks the highest in terms of happiness.

According to a recent report by cicnews.com citing Point2, a real estate website that analyses national housing trends, Ontario is home to the top five happiest cities in Canada. The five happiest cities are Caledon, Milton, Halton Hills, Clarington, and Burlington. Interestingly, all the five cities happen to be in the Southern part of Ontario.

The study was done using 30 metrics graded on a 100-point scale. The metrics were classified into four categories.

Economy and real estate

Health and well-being

Community and environment

Location and demographics

The report also highlights the locations which fared best in each of the categories separately.

Economy and real estate

In this category, Terrebonne, Blainville, and Repentigny which are town in the Quebec region, ranked the highest for happiness. The three towns were found to have the lowest poverty rates among the cities studied.

Health and well-being

Cities Granby, Saint-Hyacinthe, Lévis, Québec City, Drummondville and Trois-Rivières in Quebec ranked the highest for happiness through health and well-being.

Community and environment

For people who find happinees through community and environment, St John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador ranked the highest in Canada.

Location and demographics

For people who find happiness at places where crime rates are lowest, Milton, Halton Hills, Burlington and Oakville ON are top ranked cities in Canada.

Under demographics, marital status was considered as a factor. It was found that at 7.5%, Milton has the lowest rates of divorce in Canada.

