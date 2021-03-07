Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Women's Day: Free entry for women visitors to all centrally protected monuments
Women visitors, both foreign and Indian, will be allowed free entry to all centrally protected monuments on March 8 to mark International Women's Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in an order on Saturday.
PTI, India
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Taj Mahal(Unsplash)

Women visitors, both foreign and Indian, will be allowed free entry to all centrally protected monuments on March 8 to mark International Women's Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in an order on Saturday. There are 3,691 centrally protected monuments under the ASI.

"The Director General, ASI, has directed that no fee shall be charged from all women visitors (both domestic and foreign) at all ticketed centrally protected monuments/archaeological sites and remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 on March 8, 2021, on the occasion of International Women's day," the order stated.

The order has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959. Earlier on Saturday the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow also announced that women will be given free entry at the historical monuments in the district on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8. According to a notification issued by Lucknow's DM Abhishek Prakash, this step has been taken under 'Mission Shakti' campaign.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, women will be given free entry to Chhota Imambara, Bada Imambara and Picture Gallery in the city," the notification read.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
