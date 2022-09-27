World Tourism Day: East or west, India is the best!

India’s topography is brimming with colour, culture and breathtaking views from east to west and north to south. This World Tourism Day, we speak with ambassadors who share their favourite places to visit in India as well as the importance they place on those places. Here are their recommendations, which range from indulging in delectable local fare to learning about the fascinating history.

‘Soul of Varanasi is Mother Ganga, one can feel the spirit of India’

“Varanasi is one of the most spiritual places I have visited in India. It has astonished me beyond belief. The soul of Varanasi is Mother Ganga, where one can feel the vibration and spirit of India. One must visit all the beautiful temples, mosques and Buddhist stupas there!”, says Mariana Pacheco Montes, Ambassador of Colombia to India.

‘Aarti creates a strong emotion at magical Varanasi’

“My most exciting travel experience in India was in Varanasi, the city that more than any other expresses and transmits the spirituality of India. Its magical atmosphere involves every visitor. Its light, especially at sunrise and sunset, combined with the aarti and meditation, creates a strong emotion, not only for believers in Hinduism but for people of all faiths,” shares Vincenzo de Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India.

‘I love Kolkata! Wow those mustards!’

“How can you make us pick just one destination in all of India? The place I’m looking forward to getting back to — after an all-too-short first visit — is Kolkata. Arti (Pine, wife) and I loved the relaxed vibe of the city, its people, its history and the uniqueness of West Bengal’s cuisine — wow those mustards! Seeing the sun set over the Hooghly river was quite unforgettable,” says David Pine, New Zealand High Commissioner to India.

‘Spices, seafood, and backwaters: Kerala is my fave’

My favourite place in India is Kerala. I love the climate, the relaxing atmosphere, local traditions, the ocean, backwaters, endless tea plantations, everything! I have visited Kerala many times with my family and friends. We have been to Kochi, Munnar, Kovalam, all those wonderful places! Beach vibes, rich culture and very warm-hearted people. Kerala cuisine is especially delicious, with unique flavours, lot of different spices and seafood. Worth trying,” shares Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India.

‘From history to heritage and hope, Serampore is beautiful’

“Serampore, outside of Kolkata, used to be a Danish settlement close to the Hooghly river. Old buildings have been restored and are now being used for local activities. The Danish Tavern and the Government House are a few examples. It has everything from history to heritage and hope,” says Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India.