Would you pay someone to plan your holiday? An itinerary planner explains why it matters (and why AI can't replace it)

Planning a trip today is very easy. All you need is a phone, WiFi, and the emotional intelligence to handle 28 saved Reels, 11 conflicting opinions, and one friend who says, “Bro, just go with the flow.”

Khyati Maloo is a travel itinerary planner who helps people book their perfect holiday. Picture: Khyati Maloo

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You start with something innocent—a basic keyword search: “Things to do in Japan.” Ten minutes later, you are watching a video titled “This tiny café in Kyoto will change your life,” followed by “Top 10 mistakes tourists make in Japan,” followed by “Why Japan is overrated, and you should go to Taiwan.”

Indian travellers, in particular, approach this process with a combination of optimism and overconfidence. We believe we can crack it. Book flights, pick hotels, and add some sightseeing—that’s all it takes.

This belief usually lasts until the third hour of comparing hotels in “good locations,” where every option is either perfect and unaffordable, or affordable and 47 minutes away from anything you actually want to see.

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{{^usCountry}} Then comes the group dynamics. Behind the scenes of that cute picture with the caption “Trip that made it out of the WhatsApp chat,” there’s chaos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then comes the group dynamics. Behind the scenes of that cute picture with the caption “Trip that made it out of the WhatsApp chat,” there’s chaos. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person wants a “packed itinerary.” One wants to “chill.” One wants “offbeat experiences.” One just wants good local food. Everyone says, “I’m okay with anything,” which is widely accepted as the biggest lie in Indian travel planning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wants a “packed itinerary.” One wants to “chill.” One wants “offbeat experiences.” One just wants good local food. Everyone says, “I’m okay with anything,” which is widely accepted as the biggest lie in Indian travel planning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amidst all of this, a sentence starts to appear: “I don’t know where to start.” A realisation that having more information has not made the decision easier at all. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amidst all of this, a sentence starts to appear: “I don’t know where to start.” A realisation that having more information has not made the decision easier at all. {{/usCountry}}

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“I’ve saved so many things,” a client told me once, “but I don’t know what all to keep and what to remove.”

Before custom itinerary planners entered the chat, most DIY Indian travellers relied on three highly sophisticated systems:

The Excel Warrior Method: One person makes a colour-coded spreadsheet with tabs for flights, hotels, internal transport, and “optional experiences.” Nobody else opens it.

The Search Rabbit Hole Approach: You start by searching “10 best things to do in Thailand,” and three hours later, you realise Reddit has claimed five of those things are offensive to locals.

The ‘We’ll Figure It Out There’ Philosophy: This works beautifully until you land in a country where you don’t speak the language and realise that “figuring it out” requires actual effort—and now you’ve no choice but to figure it out.

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Custom itinerary planning has become the relationship counsellor Indian travellers didn’t know they needed.

Because if you’ve ever planned a trip with your partner, your parents, or worse, a group of six friends with “very chill vibes,” you already know there’s a lot that goes into the trip before it even begins—control, compromise, passive aggression, and that one person who says, “I’m cool,” and then adds, “But I saw a reel that says that’s overrated.”

Earlier, we blamed airlines, weather, or bad luck for hiccups. Now we know the truth: it’s the WhatsApp group called “Euro Trip Final Final” without a custom itinerary planner in charge.

Bring your trip out of the WhatsApp group chat.

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Contrary to popular belief, hiring a custom itinerary planner is not about luxury. It’s about surrender. It’s the moment you accept that you cannot, in fact, compare 12 boutique hotels, decode train systems in a foreign language, and remain a pleasant human being. More importantly, it’s about outsourcing decision fatigue.

“Do we stay in the city centre or a quieter neighbourhood?”

“Is this café authentic or just aesthetic?”

“Should I go outside my comfort zone and travel differently?”

At some point, you don’t want more options. You want someone to look at you, make a decision, and say, “Trust me, this works.”

A well-planned itinerary has rhythm—it knows when to push and when to pause.

Most people think hiring a custom itinerary planner means they’ll get a neat PDF with some recommendations. What they don’t expect is how aggressively personal it gets.

How does it happen?

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During my calls, we get down to details like:

Do you like slow mornings, or are you the kind who wants to “maximise the day” and then collapse by 4 pm?

Do you actually enjoy museums, or do you just feel like you should because everyone else is doing it?

Do you want “hidden gems,” or do you want places that are famous for a reason?

Some travellers are slightly alarmed by how seen they feel. Others are just relieved that someone finally understands that they don’t, in fact, want to wake up at 6 am on holiday.

For Indian travellers, this shift is even more pronounced. We are excellent at jugaad, committed to getting value for money, and suspicious of anything that feels too easy.

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Which raises an obvious question: if all this information is free, why are people paying for help?

Because decisions, unlike Reels, don’t get easier the more you scroll. If anything, they get worse. One good suggestion leads to five more. You start to realise that planning a good trip is not about collecting information—it’s about filtering it. Ruthlessly.

And it always helps to have a second mind. Preferably one that is not emotionally attached to a matcha café you saw on Instagram three weeks ago.

For some travellers, this shows up as anxiety—a feeling that somewhere, someone is having a better version of the same trip.

For others, it’s less dramatic but just as real. Planning starts to leak into parts of your day where it doesn’t belong. You’re in the middle of a meeting, but also thinking about whether your hotel is “well-connected.”

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And for most people, it comes down to something far more human.

They’re looking to find their person.

Someone who can look at your 14 tabs and say, “Close 10 of these.” A good custom itinerary planner knows when to push, when to simplify, and when to say, “You don’t need that. It’s just good marketing.”

There’s also the slightly inconvenient truth that not everyone enjoys planning. Some people love it—give them enough time, and they will compare, optimise, and build something that works. Others would rather do almost anything else.

Why not just take AI's help?

A lot of my clients come to me after trying AI. And to be fair, it does its job. It tells you what’s popular, what’s highly rated, and what other people have done. In seconds, you have more information than you can realistically process. Most of it is correct.

Which is precisely the problem.

Because now every option looks equally valid. Every 7-day route makes sense.

And you are back where you started—just better informed, and slightly more confused.

Custom itinerary planners were never meant to compete with that. They are doing something that information alone cannot.

Because in a world full of recommendations, people are not looking for more options. They are looking for someone whose judgment they trust.

And just to be clear—you don’t get extra points for spending 40 hours planning your own holiday. There’s no cashback, reward, or miles.

You only remember how it felt to be on the trip.

And sometimes, the smartest thing you can do is let someone else handle the details—so you can actually enjoy the part you paid for.

(Khyati Maloo is a travel planner and writer. She runs Itinerary Whisperer, designing journeys that feel personal.)

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