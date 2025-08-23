Do your mom or dad complain about 3 am leg cramps? Vascular surgeon explains why this is more than just a sign of ageing

Does your mother or father wake up with intense leg cramps in the middle of the night? What seems like a normal bad night’s sleep could actually indicate a critical warning signal from their vascular system. These 3 am jolts could signal underlying circulation issues that are often ignored or dismissed as a sign of ageing, lack of potassium, or just classic dehydration. Vascular surgeon warns that waking up from severe leg cramps could be a sign of underlying circulation complications.(Pexel)

In an August 2 Instagram post, vascular surgeon from the US, Dr Rema Malik, reveals the real cause of these recurring nocturnal spasms, unpacking the hidden vascular dysfunction that disrupts normal blood flow and sparks the painful episodes. She also warns against ignoring these warning signs as it could pile up and lead to severe vascular complications in the future.

Circulation problems behind the pain

According to Dr Malik, the warning signals point towards two vascular conditions that can cause recurring nighttime pain:

⦿ Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): In this condition, arteries supplying blood to leg muscles are narrowed, which results in decreased oxygen flow in the muscles. Cramping and pain is caused when muscles are starved of oxygen.

⦿ Venous Insufficiency: This condition is caused when the veins are incapable of pumping blood back into the heart, leading to the blood pooling up in the lower leg region. This builds up pressure resulting in intense cramps and aching, especially when lying down.

Ignorance could lead to chronic pain

Dr Malik warns, “Ignoring this is not a benign choice.” She says what starts as occasional cramping can easily progress into chronic pain, constant heaviness, dangerous clots, non-healing wounds, and ultimately lead to a severe loss of mobility. These conditions can negatively impact quality of life and independence when left untreated.

Modern care offers hope

According to Dr Malik, “The good news: This is NOT a life sentence.” Despite the severity of these symptoms, they are not untreatable, especially because modern vascular care is incredibly advanced, she says. Vascular experts can effortlessly diagnose the root cause using painless methods like ultrasounds and most forms of treatments are minimally invasive procedures performed right in the clinic.

However, addressing these issues instead of ignoring and putting them off for later is the key. Dr Malik stresses families to not overlook these warning signs in their aging loved ones, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and addressing the symptoms before they escalate. The doctor advises, “Starting this conversation could change the entire trajectory of their health,” because dismissing these symptoms in older adults could delay life-saving care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.