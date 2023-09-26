Warming up to pinstripe button-downs

Stripe shirts are a staple and will never go out of style. As we are slowly progressing from summer to autumn, pinstripe shirts have become a hit again. Recently, the Kapoor sisters-Kareena and Karisma were seen twinning in oversized pinstripe shirts which they teamed with straight-fit denim pants. Supermodel Kendall Jenner was out and about on the streets of New York City wearing a classic, oversized white and blue pinstriped shirt. She wore it like a dress and paired the shirt with black leather loafers.

Pinstripe shirts are seeing its resurgence.

Pinstripes are such a rage now that it was also seen at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week during Alberta Ferretti show, where a female model traipsed down the runway wearing a very stylish pinstriped shirt with matching flared trousers and a bralette. Fashion experts weigh in the trend. “The current season is seeing a rise in people wearing pinstripe shirts. They are versatile and can go well with both formal and casual outings, thereby adding an element of pizzazz to the look. The only difference in the trend, this time, is the shirt’s silhouette which is more relaxed and oversized,” says designer Anvita Sharma.

There are multiple ways you can style striped shirt depending on the occasion. “For a classic office look, you can pair your pinstriped shirt with a pantsuit. You can elevate the look further with a pair of elegance heels. For a casual look, pair your pinstriped shirt with a pair of denims and sneaker. Wearing your oversized pinstriped shirt like a dress is also a cool idea,” says stylist Abhishek Arora.

