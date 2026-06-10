Why is breathing the doorway to deep meditation? According to a spiritual centre

Breathing is something most people rarely think about. It happens naturally from the moment we are born. Yet in many spiritual traditions, the breath is seen as much more than a physical function. It is often viewed as a tool for self-discovery, presence, and inner peace.

Why deep breathing helps to lead a spiritual path.(Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a recent Instagram post by Aathman Awareness Centre, a spiritual journey can begin with something as simple as paying attention to the breath. The centre encourages people to observe each inhalation and exhalation, and then notice the quiet pause that exists between the two.

Why do spiritual practices focus on the breath?

One reason breathing plays such an important role in spiritual traditions is that it is always with us. Unlike many external tools or rituals, the breath requires nothing more than awareness.

The centre explains that observing the breath can help bring attention back to the present moment. Instead of dwelling on the past or worrying about what comes next, the mind is gently guided to what is happening right now.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people find that when they focus on their breathing, mental chatter begins to settle. The mind may not become completely silent, but moments of calm can start to emerge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people find that when they focus on their breathing, mental chatter begins to settle. The mind may not become completely silent, but moments of calm can start to emerge. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read What Is Transcendental Meditation? A look at the practice popularised by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi What is the significance of the pause between breaths? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read What Is Transcendental Meditation? A look at the practice popularised by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi What is the significance of the pause between breaths? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aathman Awareness Centre highlights an aspect of breathing that often goes unnoticed: the small gap between inhaling and exhaling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aathman Awareness Centre highlights an aspect of breathing that often goes unnoticed: the small gap between inhaling and exhaling. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After taking a breath in, there is a brief pause before the breath moves out. Another pause follows before the next inhalation begins. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After taking a breath in, there is a brief pause before the breath moves out. Another pause follows before the next inhalation begins. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the centre, these moments can offer an opportunity to experience stillness. Rather than trying to force relaxation or stop thoughts from arising, practitioners are encouraged to simply notice these natural pauses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the centre, these moments can offer an opportunity to experience stillness. Rather than trying to force relaxation or stop thoughts from arising, practitioners are encouraged to simply notice these natural pauses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Over time, this observation can help create a greater sense of awareness and presence.

Also Read Feeling exhausted but your brain refuses to fall asleep? Life coach shares breathing techniques to relax mental loops

How can conscious breathing support spiritual growth?

The centre suggests that as awareness deepens, the breath begins to feel like more than a bodily process. It becomes a way of connecting with one's inner world.

Many spiritual practices teach that growth starts with awareness. By paying attention to the breath, people may become more aware of their emotions, habits, and reactions. This awareness can lead to a deeper understanding of oneself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The centre also describes the breath as a pathway to inner stillness and divine energy. For many practitioners, these experiences are not about achieving perfection but about developing a stronger connection with themselves and their spiritual beliefs.

Also Read Which meditation technique may work best for anxiety, according to experts

A simple practice to begin

Getting started does not require special training or equipment.

Sit comfortably in a quiet place and allow your breathing to remain natural. Notice the air entering and leaving your body. Then bring your attention to the brief pause between each inhale and exhale.

There is no need to control the breath. The practice is simply about observing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Aathman Awareness Centre, a single conscious breath can become the first step on a deeper inward journey. In a world filled with constant noise and distractions, taking a moment to pause and notice the breath may be one of the simplest ways to reconnect with yourself.

Disclaimer: This article is user-generated content from a social media post. Reader's discretion is advised.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON